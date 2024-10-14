RCMP Statement On Violent Criminal Activity Occurring In Canada With Connections To Agents Of The Government Of India

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - An extraordinary situation is compelling us to speak about what we have discovered in our multiple ongoing investigations into the involvement of agents of the of India in serious criminal activity in Canada. It is not our normal process to publicly disclose information about ongoing investigations, in an effort to preserve their integrity. However, we feel it is necessary to do so at this time due to the significant threat to public safety in our country.

Over the past few years, and more recently, law enforcement agencies in Canada, including the RCMP, have successfully investigated and charged a significant number of individuals for their direct involvement in homicides, extortions and other criminal acts of violence.

In addition, there has been well over a dozen credible and imminent threats to life which have led to the conduct of Duty to Warn by law enforcement with members of the South Asian community, and specifically members of the pro-Khalistan movement.

As a result, in February 2024, the RCMP created a multidisciplinary team to investigate and coordinate efforts to combat this threat. The team has learned a significant amount of information about the breadth and depth of criminal activity orchestrated by agents of the Government of India, and consequential threat to the safety and security of Canadians and individuals living in Canada.

Despite law enforcement action, the harm has continued, posing a serious threat to our public safety.

We reached a point where we felt it was imperative to confront the Government of India and inform the public about some very serious findings that have been uncovered through our investigations.

There is a violent extremism threat in Canada that Canada and India have been working on over the years. However, these threats are impacting Canada and India's ability to collaborate.

Earlier this week, the Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing, Mark Flynn, made attempts to meet with his Indian law enforcement counterparts to discuss violent extremism occurring in Canada and India, and present evidence pertaining to agents of the Government of India's involvement in serious criminal activity in Canada. These attempts were unsuccessful, therefore Deputy Commissioner Flynn met with officials of the Government of India, along with the National Security and Intelligence Advisor (NSIA), Nathalie Drouin, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison over the weekend.

Through our national taskforce and other investigative efforts, the RCMP has obtained evidence that demonstrates four very serious issues:

1)

Violent extremism impacting both countries;

2)

Links tying agents of the Government of India (Gol) to homicides and violent acts;

3)

The use of organized crime to create a perception of an unsafe environment targeting the South Asian Community

in Canada; and

4)

Interference into democratic processes.

Investigations have revealed that Indian Diplomats and consular officials based in Canada leveraged their official positions to engage in clandestine activities, such as collecting information for the Government of India, either directly or through their proxies; and other individuals who acted voluntarily or through coercion.

Evidence also shows that a wide variety of entities in Canada and abroad have been used by agents of the Government of India to collect information. Some of these individuals and businesses were coerced and threatened into working for the Government of India. The information collected for the GOI is then used to target members of the South Asian community.

This evidence was presented directly to Government of India officials, urging their cooperation in stemming the violence and requesting our law enforcement agencies work together to address these issues.

The RCMP is hoping to address these threats through our relationship with the Government of India and the National Investigation Agency with the end goal of strengthening the safety and security of the Canadian public and South Asian community.

The safety and security of our citizens, regardless of their background or beliefs, remains a top priority for the RCMP and we will not tolerate any form of intimidation, harassment, or harmful targeting of communities or individuals in Canada.

We are seeking the public's assistance in reporting incidents of foreign interference by the Government of India. Anyone who feels threatened online or in person, should report the incident to their local police. If someone is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. Individuals can also report to the RCMP National Security Information Network by phone at 1-800-420-5805 or online at .

We recognize the concern and fear people might be feeling when seeing this news and we recognize that South Asians are victims of the activities we're investigating. We want to assure all Canadians that their safety and security is at the forefront of everything we do and we urge the public and South Asian communities to remain calm and give law enforcement and Canadian officials time to continue discussions.

While the RCMP does not generally comment on investigative matters to preserve operational integrity, we will keep the public updated as things develop.

Note for media: At this time, we cannot comment further but will provide updates as soon as possible.

Link: RCMP statement on violent criminal activity occurring in Canada with connections to the Government of India

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED