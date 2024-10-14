NAVC's Evolve Veted Hive Event Focuses On Preparing Future Veterinary Professionals To Meet The Needs Of The Modern Veterinary Practice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nov. 11-12 in Phoenix

North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), the world's leading provider of continuing veterinary education, is excited to announce key sessions and speakers for the newest of its HiVE events - Evolve VetED HiVE - which will bring together key constituents to discuss and determine how veterinary medical education and lifelong should evolve for all members of the veterinary healthcare team. Over the course of two days, veterinary industry leaders will convene to discuss an education path that covers not only the science and clinical aspects of becoming a veterinary professional, but also how to perform as one, from running a practice and implementing new innovations to managing the human side of veterinary medicine, such as employee well-being, retention and client relationships. Registration is open, and the event will take place in Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 11 -12, 2024, at the Sheraton Pho enix Downtown .

NAVC's Evolve VetED HiVE takes place in Phoenix Nov. 11 -12

"Evolve VetED HiVE brings together veterinary industry academics, employers and practitioners to challenge the norms and think more broadly about teaching and learning how to practice veterinary medicine, beyond the science," said NAVC CEO Gene O'Neill.

"At the heart of our latest HiVE event is providing a clearer path from the classroom to the workforce and equipping tomorrow's veterinary professionals with the tools and resources necessary to succeed in all aspects of their work."

Discussions will also focus on the employer's needs and the evolution of academic curriculums. This pioneering event offers a unique platform for active participation in meaningful discussions, debates and problem-solving. More than 14 moderated sessions and panels will cover a number of core topics led by some of veterinary medicine's most compelling leaders including:



An Envisioned Future of Veterinary Medical Learning.

Eleanor Green, DVM, DACVIM, DABVP, Senior Advisor and Consultant, Animal Policy Group; Andy Maccabe, DVM, MPH, JD, Global Vice President, MARS Veterinary Health; and Ted Mashima, DVM, DACZM, DACVPM, Chief Strategy Officer, American Association of Veterinary Medical Colleges, will focus on how veterinary education must evolve within an exponentially changing world to graduate veterinarians prepared to succeed as both career ready and future ready veterinarians.



DVM Training Models: Expanding Our Capacity To Train the Future of Our Profession:

James Barr, DVM, DACVECC, Chief Medical Officer, MARS Veterinary Health; Stacy Anderson, DVM, MVSc, PhD, DACVS-LA, Dean, Lincoln Memorial University; John Weale, DVM, MS, Executive Director, COWBEL; and Bob Lester, DVM, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, WellHaven Pet Health and NAVC Past President, will lead a discussion on how to think differently about how we prepare tomorrow's veterinarians. Emphasis will be placed on outcomes, public/private partnerships, novel faculty appointments and the profession's need to embrace education.



Keeping Pace With Medical + Technological Advancements.

James Barr; Jason Johnson, DVM, MS, DACT, Vice President and Global Chief Medical Officer, IDEXX; Cherice Roth, DVM, MS, Chief Veterinary Officer, MARS Veterinary Health; and Lauren Boyd, DVM, DACVIM (SAIM), Chief Medical Officer, MedVet, explore the practical management of innovation as a daunting task in veterinary medicine today and challenge if you need to do it all. Between new diagnostic tests, medical record systems, novel practice models, communication tactics and therapies, it is difficult to keep pace with the times. This session will present strategies on how to manage the approach to innovation.

Practice Ready: The Path from the Classroom to the Workforce:

Jennifer Welser, DVM, DACVO, President, Arista Advanced Pet Care; Dan Markwalder, DVM, Chief Veterinary Officer, Mission Veterinary Partners; Bob Murtaugh, DVM, MS, DACVIM, DACVECC, Founding Dean, Rock Vista University; and Ted Mashima will facilitate a session focusing on the employer's needs and the academic community's efforts to meet those needs.

The NAVC introduced its new HiVE events program in 2023. NAVC HiVE events are designed to be nimble and get ahead of issues impacting veterinary professionals while shaping the veterinary industry now and into the future. The industry-focused events bring together a community of like-minded individuals to share experiences and challenges, working toward a common goal. Open to all professional members of the veterinary community, each conference is unique in its overall content, experience and location for the betterment of the industry and the community.

The next HiVE event in 2024 will occur in Anaheim, CA, from November 23 - 24. This conference marks the third HiVE event designed specifically for veterinary nurses and technicians and the second for practice managers and support staff. Sessions will focus on clinical and medical skills, career and professional development and self/personal development.

About the NAVC

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. As the world's leading provider of continuing veterinary education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit

SOURCE North American Veterinary Community

