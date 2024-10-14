With AMD EPYCTM Processors, Stmicroelectronics Makes Faster, More Sustainable Chips

MENAFN - 3BL) How can an data center meet its sustainability goals while keeping pace with increasing chip design complexity? Europe's largest company, STMicroelectronics, wanted to boost chip design speed while keeping costs down and meeting sustainability goals at the same time – and AMD provided the solution.

STMicroelectronics designs and manufactures semiconductors; each of its factories has at least two data centers, and the business infrastructure relies on another and the cloud. The company's data center demand is growing fast: with every new generation of computer chips, transistors get smaller, but complexity increases exponentially, which leads to accelerating demand for data storage and compute.

3rd Gen AMD EPYCTM processors enabled STMicroelectronics to provide much faster chip design delivery to its customers while achieving a significant reduction in GHG emissions. STMicroelectronics achieved up to 12% better performance, up to 30% lower cost per core, and up to 33% lower data center electricity consumption.

“We are incredibly happy to have an alternative to the other CPUs on the market and a partner like AMD,” said Olivier Joubert, DTIT Senior Infrastructure Architect, STMicroelectronics.

The company is now testing 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, resulting in achieving up to 25% more performance than the previous generation

Read the AMD case study to learn more:

Originally published in AMD 2023-24 Corporate Responsibility Report .