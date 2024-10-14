Drawdown Georgia Releases Sustainable Transportation Toolkit
Date
10/14/2024 2:00:50 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
October 14, 2024 /3BL/ - transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Georgia. It's a big problem, but it represents an even bigger opportunity to reduce emissions by choosing sustainable transportation options instead of gas-powered cars and trucks.
Choosing to walk, bike, or take mass transit to get where you're going can have a big impact when enough of us make small changes in how we get around. Drawdown Georgia researchers estimate that if we reduce vehicle miles traveled by just 2.5%, we can reduce emissions by 1 Megaton (Mt) by 2030 .
With the help of the experts at Go Georgia (formerly Georgia Bikes), Drawdown Georgia has created a comprehensive new toolkit all about sustainable transportation options in our state to help you take action.
Click here to access the toolkit.
MENAFN14102024007202015466ID1108777255
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.