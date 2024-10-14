Drawdown Georgia Releases Sustainable Transportation Toolkit

(MENAFN- 3BL) October 14, 2024 /3BL/ - is the largest source of greenhouse emissions in Georgia. It's a big problem, but it represents an even bigger opportunity to reduce emissions by choosing sustainable transportation options instead of gas-powered cars and trucks.

Choosing to walk, bike, or take mass transit to get where you're going can have a big impact when enough of us make small changes in how we get around. Drawdown Georgia researchers estimate that if we reduce vehicle miles traveled by just 2.5%, we can reduce emissions by 1 Megaton (Mt) by 2030 .

With the help of the experts at Go Georgia (formerly Georgia Bikes), Drawdown Georgia has created a comprehensive new toolkit all about sustainable transportation options in our state to help you take action.

Click here to access the toolkit.