Stuart Weitzman Celebrates New Campaign With Release Of Film,“How Lovely To Be A Woman”

MENAFN - 3BL) Stuart Weitzman, part of Tapestry's house of brands, is committed to driving change on pressing global social issues. For 30 years, the brand has been celebrating the strength of women, seeking to inspire their confidence and empower them to be bold. And now, there's never been a more important time to stand strong as a woman.

In September, Stuart Weitzman launched the brand's Fall 2024 campaign and announced five new global ambassadors: Aly Raisman , Christy Turlington , Issa Rae , Lucy Liu and Ming Xi with the film,“How Lovely to Be a Woman”. A celebration of modern womanhood, the campaign intends to capture the pleasures and pressures of simply being a woman in the world today. When faced with challenges and expectations, it is inspiring how women can time and time again choose to step into their confidence and stand strong. The new cast of brand ambassadors was especially chosen as they embody the breadth of this message in their own unique ways. They are multi-hyphenates who break the boundaries of traditional roles to exceed expectations and use their platforms for good:



Aly Raisman, The Athlete Advocate: The medal-winning gymnast, sports commentator and bestselling author is also a fierce advocate for abuse prevention, changing the discourse in the sport to champion self-love, mental health and body positivity.

Christy Turlington, The Model Maternal Health Activist: The iconic supermodel founded Every Mother Counts, a non-profit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safe for every mother, everywhere, inspired by her own birth experience. A mother of two, she studied public health at Columbia University's Mailman School.

Issa Rae, The Modern Mogul: The Peabody Award-winning actor, writer and producer is also a mogul on the rise with businesses in the food, beverage, haircare, jewelry and entertainment industries. A red carpet style star, this marks her first global fashion campaign.

Lucy Liu, The Nonconforming Artist: The Emmy-nominated and SAG Award-winning actress, director, producer and mom is also a globally acclaimed visual artist. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, she has been a pioneering force for AANHPI representation in Hollywood. Celebrated for her unique vision and boundless creativity, she continues to inspire with her untamed imagination. Ming Xi, The Balancing Beauty: The international Chinese supermodel and actress breaks conventions as a mother of two young children with a prolific jet-setting career.

The film is directed by Matvey Fiks and features a remix of“How Lovely to Be a Woman” from the 1963 musical“Bye Bye Birdie.” The images are shot by fashion photographer Ned Rogers, whose work has been featured in international Vogue editions, including Australia, China, Germany, Greece, Spain and the United Kingdom.

