Kindred Group Announces Changes In The Board Of Directors

In accordance with article 77 of the Company's articles of association, with effect from today, 14 October 2024, the Board of Directors of Kindred has elected Pascal Chaffard, Edeline Minaire and Célia Vérot as new Directors upon proposal of La Française des Jeux, in replacement of the resigning Directors and in order to fill some of the casual vacancies arising as a result of the abovementioned resignations. The appointment of such Directors shall be for a term which shall expire at Kindred's next annual general meeting to be held in 2025. Pascal Chaffard has been elected as new Chairperson of the Board. Biographies of the new Directors are available below.

Following these changes, the Board of Directors of Kindred will consist of Pascal Chaffard, Edeline Minaire, Célia Vérot, Heidi Skogster and Martin Randel.

In addition, with effect from 14 October 2024, the Company's Audit Committee shall be composed of Heidi Skogster (Chairperson), Martin Randel and Edeline Minaire, while the Company's Remuneration Committee shall be composed of Pascal Chaffard (Chairperson), Martin Randel and Heidi Skogster.

Biographies of the new Directors

Pascal Chaffard

Pascal Chaffard joined FDJ in 1994. He held the positions of Head of Strategy and Transformation (2010-2013), Product Marketing Director (2006-2009) and Financial Planning and Analysis Director (2001-2006).

He is currently Executive Vice-President Finance, Performance and Strategy.

Edeline Minaire

Edeline Minaire is a Finance Director with extensive experience across major corporations. She has worked at Française des Jeux (FDJ) since 2016, serving as Finance Director from 2019, where she led key automation and digitalization projects. Prior roles at FDJ include Director of Accounting and Treasury. Before that, she held senior finance roles at Lafarge, playing a critical part in the LafargeHolcim merger. She began her career at Ernst & Young in audit and IFRS consulting.

Célia Vérot

Célia Vérot has been FDJ's Chief Regulation Officer since May 2024.

Prior to this, she spent more than 10 years at the French Conseil d'Etat, where she held a number of jurisdictional positions. In the civil service, she was then Deputy Secretary General and Advisor at the French Prime Minister's Office. She also worked at the French multinational company Veolia Water as Vice President of Veolia Water Japan and at the Fondation du Patrimoine, a non-profit organization, as Chief Executive Officer during the last seven years.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 14-10-2024 17:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4051026

The following files are available for download: