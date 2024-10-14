Allsup Joins Invisible Disabilities Association’S 17Th Annual Awards Celebration Recognizing Award Honorees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2024 Awards honor the resilience and strength of individuals living and thriving with invisible disabilities

Belleville, Illinois, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , a leader in nationwide disability representation services, is proud to announce its continued support of the Invisible Disabilities® Association's (IDA) 17th Annual Awards Celebration. The virtual event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, from 5 to 7 p.m. MDT, will highlight remarkable individuals who are making a difference in the lives of those living with invisible disabilities.

This year's theme, Invisible No More in 24, aims to raise awareness for the millions affected by conditions that are not immediately visible but have a significant impact on daily life.“Allsup is honored to support IDA and its mission to bring visibility to invisible disabilities,” said T.J. Geist, principal advocate at Allsup.“For more than 40 years, we've helped over 400,000 individuals secure Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits, providing support to those unable to work due to disability.”

2024 IDA Award Recipients:



Perseverance Award - Tyler Campbell

Tyler Campbell has been chosen for his perseverance in living with multiple sclerosis and inspiring others by sharing his story of overcoming challenges.

Healthy Humor IDEAS Award - Roberta Gold

Roberta Gold is honored for her dedication to using humor as a therapeutic tool to empower individuals facing life's hardships and maintaining a positive mindset.

Healthy Living IDEAS Award - Dr. Robert Melillo

Dr. Robert Melillo has been recognized for his groundbreaking work in neurological health, positively impacting children and adults with cognitive and behavioral disorders.

Impact Award - Mike Hess

Mike Hess, founder of the Blind Institute of Technology, is recognized for his advocacy in promoting inclusive hiring practices and fostering opportunities for professionals with disabilities.

Innovation Award - Melissa Danielsen and Melanie Fountaine

Melissa Danielsen and Melanie Fountaine are honored for creating Joshin, a support platform that connects individuals with disabilities to essential, personalized services. Inspiration Award - Pete Ohlin

Pete Ohlin, a musician and composer, is recognized for using his music to help individuals dealing with PTSD, anxiety, and trauma find peace and healing.

How to participate: All are invited to join the event virtually by purchasing virtual seats, sponsoring tables, or donating directly to support IDA's mission. Text 'GIVEIDA' to 44321 or visit IDA's RallyUp page for more information.

To learn more about the expert Allsup assistance, including how to apply for SSDI benefits, appeal a denial, or to see if you are eligible, visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call 1-800-678-3276.

Learn more about IDA and its 17th Annual Awards Celebration.

Find more information about how to apply for disability benefits at

The Invisible Disabilities® Association (IDA) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit. IDA is about believing. We believe you! The frequently invisible nature of illness and pain may lead to disbelief about that illness or pain by those surrounding the person who lives daily with invisible disabilities. This disbelief can lead to misunderstandings, rejection by friends, family and health care providers. It may also lead to accusations of laziness or faking an illness. We are passionate about providing awareness that invisible illness, pain and disabilities are very real! Our mission is to encourage, educate and connect people and organizations touched by illness, pain and disability around the globe. Envision with us, a world where people living with illness, pain and disability will be Invisible No More®. Learn more at

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup

