Top Economist For U.S. Cement And Construction Industries Releases 2025 Forecast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Predicts The Fed's recent interest rates cut could be just the beginning of a downward trend

Washington, D.C., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ed Sullivan, the Chief Economist and Sr. Vice President of Intelligence for the Portland Cement Association (PCA) - which represents America's cement manufacturers - says the Reserve's recent move to lower interest rates coupled with easing inflation signals a significant retreat in interest rate levels by the end of next year ... all to the benefit of activity.

At PCA's annual Fall Meeting held in Aurora, Colorado last week, Sullivan shared the industry's economic forecast for 2025 with cement company leaders. Key points highlighted include:

It will take time for the impact of the Fed's policy pivot to materialize in the economy and construction. Near term, construction activity is expected to be burdened by oppressively high interest rates. As more rate cuts transpire, construction loan rates are expected to decline - spurring new life into the construction market. This is expected to begin by mid-2025.



Mortgage interest rates are expected to decline to 5.5% by mid-2025 and to 5.0% by year-end 2025. This is likely to usher in favorable home affordability and a surge in consumer demand.

Lower rates will also usher in a significant increase in the supply of existing homes on the market. This is expected to more than offset the increase in demand and lead to a reduction in new and existing home prices. This further enhances affordability.

Nonresidential construction will also benefit from lower interest rates. Unfortunately, it will take time to improve occupancy rates and a higher Net Operating Income. These will come as the economy gains momentum next year. Given this, nonresidential is not expected to see recovery until 2026. Public construction activity is expected to benefit from increased spending associated with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. To arrange an interview with Mr. Sullivan, please contact Remi Braden at ... or 202.235.4163.

# # #

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA supports sustainability, innovation, and safety while fostering continuous improvement in cement manufacturing, distribution, infrastructure, and economic growth. For more information, visit .

Attachment

Ed Sullivan, Chief Economist for Portland Cement Association

CONTACT: Remi Braden Portland Cement Association 202.235.4163 ...