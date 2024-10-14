SGF Global Acquires Adecco Ecuador As Part Of Its Expansion And Strengthening Plan In Latin America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Mauricio Sion, CEO of SGF GlobalQUITO, ECUADOR, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SGF Global , a leading company in global human resources and recruiting solutions, has acquired the offices and operations of Adecco in Ecuador since September 2024. This strategic move aims to boost innovation and leadership in the human resources sector, strengthening SGF Global's presence in Latin America and marking a significant expansion in the Ecuadorian market.With this acquisition, SGF Global will take full control of Adecco Ecuador's operations, integrating a valuable portfolio of clients and a team of highly qualified professionals. In addition, SGF Global will introduce new services in the region, such as Nearshoring and Employer of Record (EOR), along with its current offerings like Project Management, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Corporate Training, reaffirming its commitment to both local and regional development.Mauricio Sion, CEO of SGF Global, states: "This acquisition represents a crucial milestone in our expansion strategy and positioning in Latin America. We have incorporated Adecco Ecuador's operations into our global network, reaffirming our commitment to the region and our confidence in Ecuador's economic potential as a key strategic investment. We firmly believe in Ecuador's future and economic dynamism, which is why we have chosen to invest here. Additionally, we will strengthen our focus on nearshoring and EOR, designed to meet our clients' globalization demands."SGF Global, with more than three decades of leadership in the human resources industry, sees this expansion as an essential step in its long-term vision to continue leading and expanding its impact in the region. This new addition also positions SGF Global as one of the leading human resources service firms in the country and the rest of Latin America. SGF Global is ready to lead the market with effective and efficient solutions, ensuring a long-term commitment and success for its clients.About SGF Global:SGF Global is a leading provider of comprehensive human talent and recruiting solutions, recognized worldwide. Operating in over 30 countries with a track record of more than 30 years, SGF GLOBAL is credited for its ability to offer efficient, responsive, and innovative solutions. With a clear mission to empower its clients' growth through tailored human capital solutions, SGF Global maintains an unwavering commitment to quality, integrity, and reliability, ensuring the success and peace of mind of our clients. For more information, visit . To explore how this expansion can benefit your company, contact us at ....About Adecco Ecuador:With more than 20 years of experience, Adecco Ecuador has been a key partner for numerous companies, helping them enhance their competitiveness through tailored talent solutions adapted to their size, sector, and operational stage. For more information, visit .

