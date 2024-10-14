(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hybrid Electric Car Size

The market is driven by strengthening emission norms, increase in demand for efficient transportation, and increase in activities.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "The Global Hybrid Electric Car Market Size Reach USD 489.7 Billion by 2032, Growing with 7.8% CAGR." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global hybrid electric car market size was valued at $229.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $489.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032. The hybrid electric car market is segmented on the basis of powertrain, degree of hybridization, and vehicle type. By powertrain, the market is segmented into series hybrid, parallel hybrid, and combined hybrid. On the basis of degree of hybridization, the market is fragmented into fully hybrid, and mild hybrid. By vehicle type, the market is divided into standard hybrids, luxury hybrids, and performance hybrids. Region-wise, the hybrid electric car industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market due to the growing car ownership in the Asia-Pacific region, along with government support for the adoption of hybrid vehicles. However, LAMEA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the review period due to technological advancement and growing income level in the region. Based on the powertrain, the parallel hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the global hybrid electric car market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the combined hybrid segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, owing to combined hybrid ability to offer the driver to switch between engine and electric motor at any given time, this ability is increasing the demand for combined hybrids, which are extensively being used in performance cars and luxury cars.Based on the degree of hybridization, the fully hybrid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global hybrid electric car market, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.6% is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period 2023 to 2032, due to its lower greenhouse gas emissions and lower environmental impact. Key Developments: In May 2022, Honda Motor Co., Ltd. introduced the hybrid electric car City to the Indian market. It is the first vehicle in the mainstream market category equipped with standard powerful hybrid electric technology, featuring a self-charging two-motor strong hybrid system paired with a 1.5-liter petrol engine. In January 2023, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION launched the all-new Prius HEV in Japan, equipped with the latest fifth-generation hybrid system. The Prius achieves great fuel efficiency and enhanced performance on low-friction road surfaces. In May 2023, Kia Corporation showcased its new lineup of HEVs in Saudi Arabia, featuring models like K5, K8, Sorento, and Niro Plus. These new models aim to achieve a fuel economy of up to 40%, reflecting Kia Corporation's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and expanding its eco-friendly car offerings. Russia-Ukraine War Scenario The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been notably adverse for the automotive sector, not only affecting Ukraine and Russia but also sending ripples across neighboring nations and beyond. Disruptions in supply chains have emerged due to the close proximity of vital manufacturing and supply centers in both countries. The conflict has led to delays and increased costs for hybrid electric car manufacturers, as they may struggle to obtain critical parts or materials required for production. Economic uncertainty, trade disruptions, and geopolitical tensions can lead to reduced economic growth in the affected regions. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

