Tele2 Board Of Directors Appoints Jean Marc Harion As President And CEO

With more than 25 years of experience from leading roles in telecom operators, Jean Marc Harion brings a wealth of expertise, and an impressive track record from markets of different maturity levels, in different types of corporate structures, incumbents as well as challengers. Most recently, he served as CEO at Play Poland, where he led efforts to grow Play from a challenger position to 15 million customers and the leadership position in mobile, and second in fixed communications.

We are very pleased to welcome Jean Marc

Harion as the new CEO. Tele2 is undergoing a significant digital transformation, and the Board and I are confident that Jean Marc Harion is the right person to accelerate this change and lead the company into the future. He is a proven leader who, over the years and across different markets, has consistently demonstrated an ability to enhance operations while balancing investments, and implementing focused distribution strategies, says Thomas Reynaud, Chairman of the Board,

-

I am honored and very excited to be appointed new CEO and President of Tele2. As a member of the Board, I have had the chance to meet people and learn about the company in the past months. Tele2 is a worldwide reference for telcos and has a unique challenger culture. We will channel this energy in the right direction to build on the strong brands, continue improving customer experience and accelerate our growth, says Jean Marc Harion

Harion holds a Master's degree from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Master's and post-graduate degree from the Université Libre de Bruxelles and has previously held roles as CEO of Orange Egypt, Mobistar in Belgium and Orange Dominicana (now Altice)., VP Business Development Americas at Orange based in New York, and is the founder of Computer Channel.

Jean Marc Harion will join as CEO and President of Tele2 on the 10th

of November 2024. He is born 1961 and is French citizen (born in Belgium).

Tele2's current CEO Kjell Johnsen announced on September 4 that he intends to leave the company. He will stay in his role until Jean Marc Harion joins Tele2 on the 10th

of November.

