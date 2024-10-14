New York, USA, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tau Inhibitors Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 25+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

The rising incidence of Alzheimer's and other tau-related disorders, driven by an aging global population, is significantly boosting the demand for tau-targeting therapies. Innovative approaches, particularly small molecules that inhibit tau aggregation, are at the forefront of R&D. Increased funding from both government and private sectors is further accelerating advancements in neurodegenerative disease treatments, positioning tau inhibitors as a key market driver.

DelveInsight's ' Tau Inhibitors Pipeline Insight 2024 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline Tau inhibitors in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Tau inhibitors pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Tau Inhibitors Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Tau inhibitors pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline Tau inhibitors.

Key Tau inhibitor companies such as TauRx Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, UCB Biopharma, Alterity Therapeutics, Pinteon Therapeutics, Voyager Therapeutics, Oligomerix, Dong-A ST, Voyager Therapeutics, ADEL, Prothena, and others are evaluating new Tau Inhibitors drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline Tau inhibitors such as TRx0237, BIIB 080, Bepranemab, ATH 434, PNT-001, Research programme: gene therapies, OLX-07010, DA7503, VY7523, ADEL-Y01, PRX 005, and others are under different phases of Tau inhibitors clinical trials.

In July 2024, Alterity Therapeutics announced positive interim data from the ATH434-202 open-label Phase II clinical trial in patients with multiple system atrophy (MSA).

In July 2024, AC Immune Announced that its active-immunotherapy candidate, ACI-35.030 (now called JNJ-2056), targeting the pathologic form of the Tau protein, phosphorylated Tau (pTau), has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In May 2024, Voyager Therapeutics announced that the first participants were dosed in a Phase Ia single ascending dose (SAD) trial of VY-TAU01, an investigational anti-tau antibody developed to inhibit the spread of pathological tau in Alzheimer's disease.

In February 2024, Oscotec and ADEL dosed the first healthy subject in a Phase Ia/Ib study of ADEL-Y01, a treatment aimed at addressing Alzheimer's disease (AD) by targeting tau protein accumulation in the brain.

In February 2023, Oligomerix announced the dosing of its first subjects in the company's Phase Ia clinical trial evaluating lead candidate OLX-07010. In January 2023, Prothena Corporation announced positive topline Phase I single ascending dose (SAD) study results for PRX005 , a potentially best-in-class investigational tri-epitopic antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease that specifically binds with high affinity to the R1, R2, and R3 repeats within the microtubule binding region (MTBR) of tau and targets both 3R and 4R tau isoforms.

The Tau inhibitors pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Tau inhibitors drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Tau inhibitors clinical trial landscape.

Tau Inhibitors Overview

Tau inhibitors are a class of compounds that target tau proteins, which are critical in maintaining the structural integrity of neurons. In diseases like Alzheimer's and other tauopathies, tau proteins become hyperphosphorylated and aggregate into neurofibrillary tangles, disrupting neuronal function and leading to cognitive decline. Tau inhibitors work by preventing the abnormal phosphorylation of tau proteins or by stabilizing their normal conformation, thereby reducing the formation of these toxic aggregates.

Research into tau inhibitors is a significant focus in neurodegenerative disease therapy due to their potential to slow or halt the progression of such conditions. These inhibitors aim to restore normal tau function and prevent the cascade of neurodegeneration associated with tau pathology. Several tau-targeting drugs are currently in clinical trials, and ongoing studies are crucial for understanding their efficacy and safety. By addressing the root cause of tau-related neurodegeneration, these therapies hold promise for improving outcomes for patients with Alzheimer's disease and other tauopathies.









