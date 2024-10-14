Unlock Creativity: Acting Classes For Kids And Teens At Michelle Danner Acting School

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Michelle Danner Acting School is excited to announce their new series of acting classes for kids and teens. These classes are designed to unlock creativity and help students develop their acting ability and improvisational skills. This renowned acting school teaches both in person and classes for teens and kids, led by acclaimed acting coach and director Michelle Danner.

"The acting classes for teens and kids at Michelle Danner Acting School are not just about learning lines and hitting marks. They are designed to foster creativity and build important life skills that will benefit students both on and off the stage. Through a combination of exercises, games, and scene work, students will learn to build stage presence, patience, self-confidence, and strong communication skills. These skills are not only essential for students seeking a career in acting but also for children and teens that would like to become more comfortable in social circumstances."

Michelle Danner, who has over 30 years of experience in the entertainment industry, is passionate about teaching and inspiring the next generation of actors. She believes that acting is not just about performing, but also about self-discovery and personal growth. With the school's curriculum, students can learn to tap into their unique creativity and develop their own artistic voice. "The Michelle Danner Acting School is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for students to explore their talents and reach their full potential"

Enrollment for the acting classes for kids and teens at Michelle Danner Acting School is now open. Classes are available for different age groups and skill levels, and are taught by experienced and dedicated instructors. Interested students and parents can visit the school's website for more information and to register. Don't miss this opportunity to unlock your child's creativity and help them develop important life skills through the art of acting.

