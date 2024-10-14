Robert Half Named One Of Forbes' World's Best Employers For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ), including its subsidiary, Protiviti®, has again been named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2024 . This prestigious recognition highlights Robert Half's commitment to creating an exceptional workplace for its employees across the globe.

Forbes' World's Best Employers awards celebrate global organizations that perform exceptionally well in prioritizing employee well-being, promoting a culture of inclusivity, and providing opportunities for professional growth and work-life balance. Honorees were selected through an independent survey of more than 300,000 participants across 50 different countries who were asked to review their company on various factors of employment.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the world's best employers," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to creating an extraordinary workplace culture where our employees can thrive, innovate and grow their careers. It's their dedication and talent that enables us to deliver outstanding service to our clients and candidates every day."

Robert Half

delivers a world-class experience to its employees through flexible work options, benefits and wellness offerings, and employee network groups, as well as resources to help individuals connect, thrive and grow.

Its

2023 Leading With Integrity Report

provides an in-depth look at the company's socially responsible business practices and plans for the future.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE:

RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of

Protiviti, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including

Protiviti, has been named one of the

Fortune®

Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For.

Explore talent solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf .

SOURCE Robert Half

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED