(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Retail Robotics Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 14.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 249.3 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 28.73% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Honeybee Robotics, Piaggio Fast Forward, Robotics, Bossa Nova Robotics, Simbe Robotics, ABB Robotics, GreyOrange, SoftBank Robotics, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Locus Robotics, Soft Robotics, Universal Robots, Aethon, Alphabet Inc., Rethink Robotics, Robotiq, Savioke, DJI, Fetch Robotics, KNAPP AG, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Retail Robotics Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Mobile Robotics, Stationary Robotics, Semi-Autonomous), By Deployment (Cloud/Web-Based, In-Premise, Third Party Deployment Server), By Application (Delivery Robots, Inventory Robots, In-Store Service Robots, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Retail Robotics Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 14.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 18.4 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 249.3 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 28.73% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Retail Robotics Market @ Retail Robotics Market: Overview The use of robotic technologies in retail settings to automate various operations, increase productivity, and enhance customer experiences is known as retail robotics. These robots can perform a variety of tasks in physical retail establishments, warehouses, and distribution centers, including customer service and inventory management. Retail robotics provide a personalized experience and increase client interaction, which in turn raises customer satisfaction. The market is expanding because retail robots can provide personalized customer service. Applying robotics to one or more of these procedures boosts operational effectiveness and fosters corporate expansion. Retailers can do jobs like stocking, processing, and analyzing vast volumes of data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) programs, by utilizing retail robotics. Retail robots' capacity to track customers eventually makes it possible for them to learn about the demand for different products and help them make more informed selections. Due to the e-commerce boom, the logistics sector is experiencing a manpower deficit, yet demand for faster parcel shipments that also require a wide range of packing options is rising. Though it is still in its infancy and hasn't had much of an impact, the use of robots in logistics is a viable solution to the industry's labour shortage problem. Retail robots may seem intimidating to retailers who are just beginning to integrate technology into their operations due to their high initial costs. For retail robots, security and data privacy include managing consent, storing it securely, and shielding it from hackers. Request a Customized Copy of the Retail Robotics Market Report @ By Type, the mobile robotics segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Mobile robots can automate processes including in-store services, delivery management, and inventory control, increasing productivity and lowering human expenses. By automating processes like delivery, inventory, and in-store services, mobile robots can lower errors by increasing accuracy and decreasing human error. By Application, the inventory robots segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Inventory robots increase productivity and lower labor costs by automating processes like inventory management, tracking, and monitoring. Robotic inventory managers can precisely monitor and control stock levels, which lowers mistakes and boosts client satisfaction. By Deployment, the cloud/web-based segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The retail robotics market is dominated by the“cloud/web-based” deployment category because of its quick growth, benefits including affordability and availability, and large market share in comparison to on-premise and third-party deployment strategies. North America leading the Retail Robotics Market in 2023 with a market share of 40.00% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Retail robotics adoption in North America is well-founded due to the region's well-established retail infrastructure. Retail robotics solutions that can help manage inventory, fulfill orders, and provide efficient delivery services are becoming more and more necessary in this region due to the rising rate of e-commerce adoption. Retail robotics solutions that can enhance operational efficiency and offer personalized experiences are in high demand due to the huge and tech-savvy consumer base in North America. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 18.4 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 249.3 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 14.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 28.73% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Deployment, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Global Retail Robotics Market 2024–2033 (By Billion)

CMI has comprehensively analyzed Retail Robotics Market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this global retail robotics application.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Retail Robotics Market: Regional Analysis

By Region, Retail Robotics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa. Among all of these regions, North America led the Retail Robotics Market in 2023 with a market share of 41.50% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

North America is expected to have the largest growth rate in the retail automation market both now and in the future due to its well-established retail infrastructures, the presence of major manufacturers, and its large consumer base.

To increase operational effectiveness, cut expenses, and improve customer experiences, retailers in North America are progressively implementing automation technology, such as retail robotics. Through programs like tax breaks and financing for R&D, governments in North America are encouraging the adoption of automation technology, including retail robotics.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster rate due to factors such as rising per-capita disposable income, shifting consumer preferences, an increase in digital payments, and advancements in technology.

Global Retail Robotics Market 2024–2033 (By Type)

List of the prominent players in the Retail Robotics Market :



Honeybee Robotics

Piaggio Fast Forward

Amazon Robotics

Bossa Nova Robotics

Simbe Robotics

ABB Robotics

GreyOrange

SoftBank Robotics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Locus Robotics

Soft Robotics

Universal Robots

Aethon

Alphabet Inc.

Rethink Robotics

Robotiq

Savioke

DJI

Fetch Robotics

KNAPP AG Others

The Retail Robotics Market is segmented as follows:

By Type



Mobile Robotics

Stationary Robotics Semi-Autonomous

By Deployment



Cloud/Web-Based

In-Premise Third Party Deployment Server

By Application



Delivery Robots

Inventory Robots

In-Store Service Robots Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

