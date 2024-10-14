(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BWISE Solutions Exclusive Webinar for the Automotive Industry

An Exclusive Webinar by BWISE Solutions Focusing on Improving Distribution and Logistics in the Automotive Industry

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BWISE is excited to announce its upcoming webinar, "Driving Efficiency: Optimizing Automotive Distribution with SAP Business One & WISE WMS." This informative webinar is designed to equip warehouse managers and business administrators with the tools and strategies needed to streamline their automotive distribution operations. This insightful session will take place on October 17 at 11:00 AM Pacific.Key Takeaways:.How BWISE Solutions positively affects your automotive warehouse distribution.Seamlessly connect SAP Business One and S4/Hana to your current solution.Solving unique challenges and requirements in the Industry using BWISE Solutions.SAP Business One ERP for the automotive industry.WISE WMS Auto parts Overview.Expert panel with more than 25 years in the ERP and WMS SpaceBy attending this webinar, participants will gain valuable insights into how to optimize their automotive distribution workflows, improve customer satisfaction, and achieve positive business growth.Seats are limited, register hereAbout BWISE:BWISE is dedicated to improving the total condition of your supply chain system. Operational excellence and commitment are mandatory. BWISE endeavors to ensure all projects are carefully planned and faithfully executed. ERP excellence is not an accident – it is planned. BWISE practices win-win partnerships with our customers, and its diverse team is committed to providing excellent customer service and support during the entire project and post-implementation. BWISE Solutions is an SAP Business One Partner.

