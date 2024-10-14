VEON Appoints Andrey Pyatakhin As The Incoming CEO Of Beeline Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amsterdam and Tashkent, 14 October 2024 : VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator, announces that Andrey Pyatakhin has been appointed as the incoming CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan following a decision by current Beeline Uzbekistan CEO Andrzej Malinowski to step down by the end of November 2024.

The incoming CEO of Beeline Uzbekistan, Andrey Pyatakhin, joined VEON Group in 2001. In his more than 20 years with VEON Group, Andrey has served in various capacities, including as the CEO of Beeline Georgia, CEO of Beeline Armenia and most recently as the CEO of Beeline Kyrgyzstan. Andrey completed the Advanced Management program at Harvard Business School.

Andrzej Malinowski has been at the helm of Beeline Uzbekistan since March 2021, leading the company's turnaround and transformation into a fast-growing digital operator offering 4G connectivity across Uzbekistan and a portfolio of consumer and enterprise digital services. Andrzej has been with VEON Group since 2017, previously serving as the CEO of Beeline Georgia. Following fifteen years living outside of his home country of Poland, including the last seven with VEON, Andrzej is passing the mantle to Andrey to spend more time with his family.

“I want to thank Andrzej Malinowski for the impressive results that he has delivered transforming Beeline Uzbekistan into a growth company. Under his leadership, Beeline delivered consistent double-digit local currency topline growth while expanding and upgrading the 4G network and creating a rich portfolio of digital services ranging from fintech and entertainment to adtech. I warmly welcome Andrey Pyatakhin to his new position. As a 20-year veteran with VEON Group companies, Andrey's appointment underscores the deep bench of talent that we have within VEON Group. I am confident that he will add new momentum to Beeline Uzbekistan's journey in line with our Digital Operator strategy,” said Kaan Terzioglu, VEON Group CEO.

Beeline Uzbekistan has advanced at an impressive pace under Andrzej's leadership, reporting 12 consecutive quarters of double-digit local currency revenue growth. The company also recently became the first tech company in Central Asia to receive the Top Employer certification, demonstrating the digital operator's strong corporate culture.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit:

Disclaimer

This release contains“forward-looking statements”, as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON's strategy and divestitures. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Group Director of Communications

...