AGBA TAKES FINAL STEP TOWARD COMPLETION OF TRILLER MERGER

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The previously announced reverse stock split to comply with Nasdaq's rules in connection with the merger will take effect on October 15, 2024.

NEW YORK, NY / LOS ANGELES, CA , Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGBA Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AGBA) (“AGBA” or the“Company”) and Triller Corp. (“Triller”) today announced that approval for their merger was received on October 11, 2024. The merger is now expected to be completed on October 15, 2024.

This merger represents the next step in AGBA and Triller's collective strategic visions in the digital economy. The combination of AGBA and Triller will accelerate innovation, clear a path towards rapid growth and expand the combined company's market presence globally, creating unparalleled value for all stakeholders of the company.

The 1-for-4 reverse stock split is implemented in order to remain in compliance with Nasdaq's rules in connection with the merger with Triller Corp. (“Triller”). The combined company's shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on October 16, 2024.

About AGBA



Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq:“AGBA”) is a leading, multi-channel business platform that incorporates cutting edge machine-learning and offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

For more information, please visit .

About Triller Corp.

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

