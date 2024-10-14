عربي


U.S. Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout And Family Restaurants Market Report 2024: Analytics, Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics And Revenue Forecasts To 2030


10/14/2024 12:15:55 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Restaurants, Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout and Family: Analytics, Extensive financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Key Findings:

  • Restaurants, Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout and Family industry (U.S.) to reach $560,413,695,688 by 2030.
  • Restaurants, Fast-Food, Pizza Delivery, Takeout and Family Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits to Customer:

  • Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
  • Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
  • Deep industry and company financials

This Report Features:

  • Historical data
  • Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
  • Operating ratios
  • Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
  • Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
  • Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Designed to benefit:

  • Analysis and Financial Modeling
  • Investment Professionals
  • Lenders
  • M&A Advisors
  • Appraisers
  • Consultants

Key Data:

Industry Summary:

  • Revenues historical through 2022
  • Revenues projected through 2030
  • Employee Count 2015-2022
  • Annual Growth Rate 2022
  • CAGR 2015 through 2022
  • CAGR 2022 through 2030
  • Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments:

  • Number of Firms 2015-2022
  • Number of Establishments 2015-2022
  • Employees, 2015-2022
  • Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022
  • Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
  • Revenue Compared to All Industries
  • Expenses Compared to All Industries
  • Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Benchmarks

  • This Industry Compared to All Industries
  • Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries
  • Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies
  • Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

  • In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations
  • Top Companies Ranked
  • Market Capitalization
  • Employees
  • Revenue
  • Net Income
  • 3-Year Revenue Growth
  • 3-Year Income Growth
  • Return on Assets
  • Return on Equity
  • Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading Public and Private Companies:

  • Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022
  • Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat

Companies Profiled:

  • Inspire Brands Inc
  • McDonalds Corporation
  • Chick-fil-A Inc
  • Burger King Worldwide Inc
  • Pizza Hut LLC
  • Yum China Holdings Inc
  • Subway (Doctors Associates Inc)
  • Darden Restaurants Inc
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc
  • Yum! Brands Inc
  • Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc
  • Panda Express
  • Sonic Corporation
  • Little Caesar Enterprises Inc
  • Dominos Pizza Inc
  • Buffalo Wild Wings Inc
  • International Dairy Queen Inc
  • Raising Canes USA LLC
  • Panera Bread LLC
  • Whataburger Restaurants LLC

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

