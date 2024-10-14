عربي


Ageas Reports On The Progress Of Share Buy-Back Programme


10/14/2024 12:01:09 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 105,673 Ageas shares in the period from 07-10-2024 until 11-10-2024.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
07-10-2024 21,676 1,048,040 48.35 48.12 48.58
08-10-2024 21,000 1,000,305 47.63 47.12 47.96
09-10-2024 21,137 1,020,105 48.26 47.82 48.70
10-10-2024 21,730 1,065,562 49.04 48.58 49.30
11-10-2024 20,130 985,376 48.95 48.70 49.08
Total 105,673 5,119,388 48.45 47.12 49.30

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 431,134 shares for a total amount of EUR 20,623,682. This corresponds to 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website .

Attachment

  • PDF version of the press release

