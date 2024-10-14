عربي


Participation Notification By UBS Group AG


10/14/2024 12:01:08 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brussels, October 14, 2024, 17:45 CEST - Regulated information

In line with Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), UBS Group AG recently sent to Solvay the following transparency notifications indicating that they crossed different thresholds. Here is a summary:

Date on which the threshold was crossed voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total after the transaction
October 4, 2024 0.54% 4.72% 5.26%
October 7, 2024 / / /

The latest notification, dated October 10, 2024, contains the following information:

  • Reason for the notification:
    • Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
    • Downward crossing of the lowest threshold
  • Notified by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: October 7, 2024
  • Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards
  • Denominator: 105,876,416
  • Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in voting rights of Solvay SA, held directly by controlled undertakings falling below 3% on October 7, 2024. This was caused by a reduction in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities below 5% and therefore being exempt from reporting.
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement: UBS Group AG (Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich).

Contacts

Media relations Investor relations
Peter Boelaert
+32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen
+32 484 65 30 47
... 		Boris Cambon-Lalanne
+32 471 55 37 49
Geoffroy d'Oultremont
+32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint
+33 6 74 87 85 65
...


About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Attachments

  • Press release
  • 20241004_UBS_transparency notification
  • 20241007_UBS_transparency notification

