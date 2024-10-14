(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium – October 14, 2024 – 5:45 p.m. CET

According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. (and its related persons mentioned below) declared on October 3, 2024, that as per October 1, 2024, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 29,538,699 shares or 19.08% (denominator is 154,820,528). No threshold was crossed at the occasion of the transparency notification. There only was a change in the full chain of controlled undertakings.

Full chain of controlled undertakings

AOC Value S.A.S. and AOC Technology S.A.S. are controlled by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS.Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. is the general partner of Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS.On 1 October 2019, an agreement was concluded by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS regarding the appointment of Active Ownership Corporation S.à.r.l. as AIFM for Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS. Pursuant to this agreement and appointment Active Ownership Corporation S.à.r.l will exercise the voting rights with respect to shares held by Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS.Active Ownership Corporation S.à.r.l. and Active Ownership Capital S.à.r.l. are both controlled by Active Ownership Group Ltd. (Cyprus).Active Ownership Group Ltd. (Cyprus) is jointly controlled by two shareholders, Active Ownership Advisors GmbH and Active Ownership Investments Ltd. (Cyprus).Active Ownership Advisors GmbH is controlled by Florian Schuhbauer.Active Ownership Investments Ltd. (Cyprus) is controlled by Active Ownership LP (Cyprus), which is controlled by Active Ownership Management Ltd. (Cyprus), which is controlled by Klaus Röhrig.

Additional information

On this date, AOC Value S.A.S. and AOC Technology S.A.S. jointly hold 19.08% of the voting rights in the issuer.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to ... .

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2023, the Group realized a turnover of 1,150 million euro.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: ...

