Bluewave Investment Partners Rallies Behind PETE's AI Workforce Training Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PETE (pete ), the Orlando-based edtech startup, is proud to announce BlueWave Partners, led by Charlie Lewis, as the newest investor group supporting the rising startup.

PETE was founded by Jacques Fu, Co-Founder of Stax, Orlando's first unicorn, and Luis Garcia, former Vice President of Emerging Technologies at Full Sail University. Since its launch in June 2023, PETE has quickly gained recognition as a leader in AI-powered solutions, working with notable customers such as Orlando City SC, the City of Orlando, and Addition Financial. These partnerships reflect the confidence and support of the local community, who see PETE as a key player in transforming workforce learning and development.

"We're honored to have the support of Orlando's community as we continue to push the boundaries of workforce training," said Luis Garcia, Co-Founder and President of PETE. "The backing we've received from early customers like the City of Orlando and Orlando City SC, along with the investment from leaders Charlie, demonstrates confidence in our product and reflects the potential of Orlando's tech ecosystem. We're excited to build on this momentum and continue contributing to the growth and innovation of our local community."

The PETE platform features a comprehensive suite of AI tools that streamline course creation and enhance learning outcomes. These include a powerful Skills Simulation Engine that offers interactive role-play scenarios and personalized feedback. From

onboarding to compliance, PETE provides a complete learning solution designed to optimize training initiatives and maximize impact.

BlueWave Investment Partners Founder Charlie Lewis, an active figure in the Orlando tech scene, shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter: "PETE exemplifies what the Orlando tech community is all about-innovation, collaboration, and growth. Since founding BlueWave Investment Partners in 2014, we have focused on scaling startups and supporting new ventures. PETE is a shining example of what's possible when great ideas meet the support of a thriving ecosystem. I'm excited to be part of their journey."

About PETE

Founded in the heart of Orlando, Florida, PETE is a pioneering leader in AI-driven learning platforms.

PETE offers a suite of cost-effective and customizable solutions that enable organizations to deliver personalized workforce learning at scale.

PETE specializes in enabling the development of AI-powered courses tailored for diverse training needs, spanning from onboarding to regulatory compliance, product knowledge, technical skill, and more. The platform offers seamless hosting and distribution of content through PETE's Learning Management System (LMS), and access to a suite of management tools to track learners' progress.

PETE's vision is to become an indispensable part of education and training through pioneering technology that enables adaptive, engaging, and effective learning.

The team at PETE is dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes to optimize their training initiatives and maximize their impact, without having to hire additional training resources.

Unlock the full potential of your team with training experiences that are engaging, personalized, and scalable. For more information about PETE, visit .

About Charlie Lewis

Charlie Lewis is the Founder and CEO of BlueWave Resource Partners and BlueWave Investment Partners, focusing on scaling rapid-growth startups and funding new ventures. An active figure in the Orlando tech scene, Charlie's involvement includes the Orlando Tech Council, Downtown Orlando Partnership, and the new technology group, Project Orlando. His dedication to fostering growth in the local tech community is evident through his various initiatives and investments.

