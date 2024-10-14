Nitrogenated Coffee Market Size, Share And Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, By Flavor (Vanilla, Cascara, Fruit & Nuts), Packaging (Mug, Can) And Region
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrogenated Coffee market Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by Flavor (Vanilla, Cascara, Fruit & Nuts), Packaging (Mug, Can), and Region 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nitrogenated coffee market size is expected to reach USD 144.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 24.4% from 2024 to 2030.
An increasing number of health conscious consumers are expected to fuel the demand for nitrogenated coffee, which contains less sugar and calorie as compared to other caffeinated beverages. In addition, the thick texture and sweet taste of the nitrogenated products are expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.
The vanilla flavor dominated the market, accounting for over 40% share of the global revenue in 2018. Increased popularity of this flavor across the globe has fueled the demand. The fruit and nuts flavor is expected to witness significant growth in the near future owing to growing demand for maple, coconut, hazelnut, and pecan flavored product.
In terms of packaging, cans are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 29% from 2019 to 2025. Growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment in the near future.
North America held the largest share for over 80% of the total revenue in 2018. A large number of regular coffee consumers and presence of major players in this region have increased the demand for the product. Furthermore, manufacturers are expanding their business in Asia Pacific owing to rapidly growing popularity of the product in the countries including Japan, China, South Korea, and Indonesia.
Key competitors of this industry include International Coffee & Tea, Starbucks, McDonald's, Stumptown Coffee Roasters, RISE Brewing Co., Dunkin', NITRO Beverage Co., Califia Farms, Blackeye Roasting Co., and Bona Fide Nitro Coffee and Tea.
Nitrogenated Coffee Market Report Highlights
The nitrogenated coffee market in North America held the largest share of more than 79.4% in 2023 The Asia Pacific nitrogenated coffee market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. By flavor, vanilla held the largest share of more than 42.3% in 2023 Mug packaging held the propellent share of the nitrogenated coffee market in 2023 owing to easy portability that enables consumers to savor the beverage on the go.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. Nitrogenated Coffee Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.4. Nitrogenated Coffee Market Analysis Tools
Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis
4.1. Demographic Analysis
4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences
4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions
4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends
4.5. Observations & Recommendations
Chapter 5. Nitrogenated Coffee Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. Nitrogenated Coffee Market: Solution Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030
5.3. Vanilla
5.4. Cascara
5.5. Fruit & Nut
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Nitrogenated Coffee Market: Packaging Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Segment Dashboard
6.2. Nitrogenated Coffee Market: Packaging Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2023 & 2030
6.3. Mug
6.4. Can
Chapter 7. Nitrogenated Coffee Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. Nitrogenated Coffee Market Share, By Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
8.2. Company Categorization
8.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
8.4. Company Profiles
Starbucks International Coffee & Tea RISE Brewing Dunkin' McDonald's Stumptown Coffee Roasters NITRO Beverage Co. Blackeye Roasting Co. Bona Fide Nitro Coffee and Tea Califia Farms
