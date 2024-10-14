Thirty Saints Music Licensing Celebrates Three Years Of Streamlining The World Of Music Licensing For Musical Theatre

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James A. RoccoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thirty Saints Music Licensing proudly marks three years of excellence in the music licensing industry. Founded by James A. Rocco , the company has become a trusted partner for creators looking to clear music for theatrical productions, musical theatre, and more.Over the past three years, Thirty Saints has licensed popular songs for over 30 hit musicals, revues, and plays, helping creators focus on their creative vision while ensuring all aspects of the licensing process are meticulously handled. Trusted by industry leaders like Broadway Licensing and members of The Dramatist Guild of America and The Broadway League, the company has established itself as a leader in ethical and efficient music clearance."Our motto is simple," says James Rocco, Founder of Thirty Saints. "You write the show, we clear the music. We handle the complexities of music licensing, allowing artists to concentrate on their craft."Thirty Saints' is dedicated to giving each and every project personal attention. Clients can expect a seamless experience, whether working on a small jukebox musical or a large-scale blockbuster.Key Achievements Over Three Years Include:.Licensing for over 30 major productions.Partnerships with prestigious clients such as The Broadway League and NAMT.Development of a system to clear songs efficiently, ensuring compliance and ease for clientsLooking ahead, Thirty Saints aims to expand its services and offer even more support to creators. They recently began a division that licenses shows (like HOOKED ON THE 70s and NITE CLUB CONFIDENTIAL) and concerts (like THE SONGBOOK LIVE SERIES) to off-broadway, regional theatres, and concert halls. Plans include enhancing technology for an even smoother clearance process, establishing partnerships with emerging artists, and providing educational resources on music licensing.Thirty Saints Music Licensing is a division of Thirty Saints ProductionsFor more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or contact James Rocco and Emily Villano at ....

