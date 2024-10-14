(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific RegTech Business and Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 29% on annual basis to reach US$3.21 billion in 2024. The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 19.3% during 2024-2029. The APAC regtech industry is set to increase from US$2.49 billion in 2023 to reach US$7.76 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The RegTech landscape in APAC is rapidly evolving, with innovative solutions emerging to address the region's complex compliance challenges. As the global RegTech market grows, the APAC region is expected to lead adoption and innovation. To fully realize the potential of RegTech in APAC, continued collaboration between regulators, financial institutions, and technology providers is essential. By working together to develop standardized frameworks and promote the adoption of best practices, the APAC region can become a global center of excellence in regulatory technology.

Trends in RegTech

The RegTech landscape in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is experiencing significant growth, driven by increasing regulatory demands and the rapid evolution of digital economies.

Key trends include:

Automation of Compliance Processes: Financial institutions are increasingly adopting RegTech solutions that leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to automate compliance tasks, enhancing accuracy and efficiency while minimizing human error.

Emergence of New Technologies: The rise of cloud computing and APIs has facilitated the entry of new RegTech players, offering cost-effective solutions that provide quick deployment and value. This shift is particularly evident in countries like Singapore, where regulatory bodies promote AI for compliance. Focus on Cybersecurity: With the APAC region facing high rates of cyberattacks, RegTech is becoming essential for managing risks associated with financial crimes and ensuring robust cybersecurity measures. An example of this trend is Tookitaki, a RegTech provider that utilizes AI to help financial institutions develop compliance programs efficiently, addressing the unique challenges posed by cross-border fund movements in the region.

Recent Launches with Example

The APAC region has seen several notable RegTech launches in recent months. For example, in September 2023, Engage Hub, a leading provider of journey orchestration and cross-channel communication solutions, partnered with the RegTech Association to help customers streamline compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

Partnerships and Collaborations

Collaboration is key to driving RegTech adoption in APAC: Regulators, financial institutions, and technology providers are working to develop innovative solutions addressing the region's unique compliance challenges. For instance, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has partnered with various organizations to create sandboxes and platforms for testing and deploying RegTech solutions. Another example is the partnership between Objective Corporation and the RegTech Association, which aims to educate and inspire government regulators to embrace RegTech. The partnership has resulted in several initiatives, including the Government Regulatory Technology Survey and Report and the RegTech For Better Government event. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 3009 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.3% Regions Covered Asia Pacific

Report Scope

Country reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth analysis of the RegTech industry. Below is a summary of key market segments offered at country level.

Regulatory Compliance Spending

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

RegTech Spending

RegTech Companies Market Share

By Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

By Technology



Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools Other Technology

By Industry and Type of Products

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Retail and Type of Products



Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products



Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Technology and Type of Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products



Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products



Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

By Deployment



Service Model

On-premise Model Hybrid Model

By Product Offering



Service Solution

By Company Size



Small Company

Medium Company Large Company

