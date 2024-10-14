Claris Design.Build Revolutionizes Car Dealership Construction With Innovative Designs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Claris Design in Connecticut is redefining the of car dealerships with its innovative and client-centered approach.

NEWTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the automotive evolves rapidly, the demand for forward-thinking and visually stunning car dealership designs has never been more crucial. Claris Design , with over three decades of experience and more than 100 successful auto dealership projects, is leading this transformation across Connecticut. Their innovative design-build approach seamlessly blends brand standards, functionality, and cutting-edge aesthetics, tailored to meet each client's specific needs and brand vision.

Integrating Innovation with Functionality

Claris Design stands out in the industry for its innovative solutions to complex challenges. Their design-build process ensures that each project is tailored to their client's needs and vision. For example, the White Plains Sales project in Elmsford, New York, showcases Claris' ability to overcome spatial constraints by creating a second-floor inventory parking lot, demonstrating their commitment to functionality without compromising design.

Tom Kriz, Operations at TPC, praises Claris' approach:“We had multiple stakeholders, and honestly a little hesitation. The Claris team came through and got us exactly what we were hoping for.”



Seamless and Hassle-Free Brand Updates

Claris is renowned for smoothly implementing required brand updates without disrupting dealership operations. Their designs not only comply with corporate standards but also incorporate each dealership's unique flow and requirements. This ensures a seamless transition for owners and employees during updates or renovations.

John Kaufman, CEO of Volvo Westport, reflects on his experience:“It was a much more seamless, fluid process having a design-build company to work with as opposed to a separate architect and a separate general contractor. Claris kept me involved the entire time.”

Attention to Aesthetics and Brand-Specific Requirements

Claris' commitment to aesthetics is evident in every project. For instance, Palisades Mazda in Nyack, New York, features a unique "Jewel Box" design element for showcasing cars, adhering to Mazda's specific guidelines while enhancing the overall appeal of the dealership.

Collaboration and Client Satisfaction at the Core

Claris Design prioritizes collaboration and client satisfaction throughout the construction process. Claris ensures complete transparency and client involvement from the initial meeting to the grand opening. This approach guarantees that every project meets and exceeds client expectations, with every process step tailored to their vision.

Process Includes

First Appointment: Understanding client vision and project scope.

Conceptual Design: Offering visual representations and collaborative design modifications.

Budgeting: Ensuring competitive pricing through strategic bidding.

Under Construction: Regular project reviews and responsive adjustments.

Transforming Dealerships with Claris Design

Dealership owners in Connecticut looking to upgrade or construct new facilities can rely on Claris Design for a comprehensive and innovative approach. Their portfolio of successful automotive construction projects is a testament to their unique process and commitment to excellence.

Interested parties are encouraged to explore Claris' portfolio and contact them for further information on how they can transform their car dealership with Claris Design's innovative and client-focused approach.

About Claris Design:

Claris Design has been a leader in the design-build industry for over three decades, specializing in car dealership construction. Their team is known for their innovative solutions, client collaboration, and commitment to quality. Their unique approach ensures that each project meets and exceeds client expectations, setting a new dealership design and construction standard. Contact Claris Design to discuss how they can assist in your next automotive construction project.

