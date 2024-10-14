Netwrix Announces CEO Transition: Appointing Grady Summers As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netwrix, a leading cybersecurity provider of solutions that make securing data, identity and infrastructure easier, announced that Grady Summers has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately. Summers succeeds Steve Dickson, who has successfully led the company through record growth during his six-year tenure.

Under Dickson's leadership, Netwrix achieved significant growth and value creation. Since joining the Netwrix board in 2017 and becoming CEO in 2018, Dickson has expanded the portfolio organically and through twelve acquisitions from one to more than fifteen product families, leading to a 23x growth in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Under Dickson's leadership, Netwrix expanded the number of organizations that use its products to more than 13,500. In addition, during Dickson's tenure, Netwrix quadrupled its global headcount with personnel in more than 35 countries.

Dickson also led Netwrix through two successful value-creation events.

Dickson will remain on the board of directors while devoting his time to strategic investment opportunities.

"It's been an honor to drive Netwrix's business forward by hiring and working with a truly amazing and talented group of people. I'm pleased with the progress we have made in terms of expanding our portfolio to help our customers be more secure today than they were yesterday, by growing our commitment to our partners around the globe, and by focusing on future technologies that will be the answer for securing every organization's sensitive data," commented Dickson.

Grady Summers brings more than 25 years of product, technology, and business leadership experience to Netwrix. As the Executive Vice President of Products at SailPoint, he helped drive the company's SaaS transformation, product line expansion, and rapid ARR growth. Before SailPoint, Summers held senior leadership roles at cybersecurity stalwart FireEye / Mandiant. He was previously a Principal at Ernst & Young and the Chief Information Security Officer at General Electric.

"I am thrilled to be joining Netwrix at such an exciting time in its journey," said Summers. "Steve has done a phenomenal job growing Netwrix from a one-product cybersecurity business focused on audit and compliance into a vibrant and dynamic global provider of cybersecurity solutions. I look forward to building on his legacy and driving Netwrix to the next phase of growth and success."

Dickson has worked closely with Summers to ensure a smooth transition and will continue to provide strategic guidance through his continued position on the Netwrix board of directors. The company remains committed to ensuring a brighter digital future for any organization with its innovative cybersecurity solutions.

