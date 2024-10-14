DYEHARD BY FOLLETT ANNOUNCES NEW TAR HEEL TEAM STORE AT UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTCHESTER, Ill. and CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of North Carolina has partnered with

Dyehard by Follett, the preeminent fan retail experience in collegiate athletics, to open a new official Tar Heel Team Store that will serve as a one-stop-shop for UNC alumni, students, fans and supporters.

The official team store, located at 120 E. Franklin Street in the heart of Chapel Hill, offers an enhanced in-person shopping experience featuring NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) retail and product programming, jersey and apparel customization, and expanded product assortments to outfit Tar Heel fans. Featured best-in-class brands include Nike, Jordan Brand, Tommy Bahama, Johnnie-O and Peter Millar. The store also offers an array of merchandise including hats, shoes, home and office supplies, gifts and apparel, alongside products from locally owned businesses.

"This exceptional team store has been carefully curated to bring Tar Heel fans the apparel and gear they need to let their school spirit shine," said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education . "The in-person retail experience is a differentiator in the college space, and we have seen that passionate fans often want a physical location to celebrate their fandom outside of game day. We couldn't be more excited that Dyehard by Follett is bringing a new era of fan enthusiasm to athletic team stores around the country."

UNC fans from all over the nation can visit the Tar Heel Team Store in person to browse a wide range of NIL merchandise, including customized Nike/ Jordan player jerseys, trading cards, player tees and more. The one-of-a-kind fan shop also creates unique opportunities for student-athletes and coaches to host fan meet-and-greets and autograph sessions, among other events.

Spanning 1,950 square feet, the store features a state-of-the-art interior to create a truly immersive shopping experience complete with TVs and a digital sports ticker featuring scores, schedules, and additional sports content.

"We are thrilled to have a partner in Dyehard by Follett that is committed to supporting the needs of Carolina fans not only on game day - but every day,'' said University of North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham. "This will not only be a space to buy merchandise, but also to celebrate being a Tar Heel fan."

The new Tar Heel Team Store is now open Monday-Thursday from 10 am – 5 pm, Friday-Saturday 10 am - 7 pm, and Sundays 11 am – 4 pm.

About Follett Higher Education |



Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey.

Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,100 physical and 1,750 eCommerce collegiate retail stores across

North America.

About University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Athletics |

At Carolina, we're preparing the next generation of leaders through athletics by building and strengthening programs that help student-athletes. Carolina is a charter member of the Atlantic Coast Conference and sponsors 28 varsity programs , including 15 women's and 13 men's sports.

SOURCE Follett Higher Education Group LLC

