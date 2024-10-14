Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Industry Research 2024-2030: Biopharma Giants Increasingly Outsource To Streamline Drug Developments

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceuticals Contract - Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030

The Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR forecast till 2030 owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune disorders, growing research and development investments for the development of various biologics and biosimilar, the rise in the volume of outsourcing by the key biopharma giants, and the advantages associated with biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMOs) in streamlining the drug development & manufacturing process across the globe.

This rise in chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune diseases are driving the demand for innovative treatments and therapies, particularly biopharmaceuticals, which offer targeted and effective solutions thereby escalating the market. In the dynamic pharmaceutical industry, biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing is essential for driving innovation and expediting the development of life-changing therapies. It offers seamless access to specialized expertise and state-of-the-art facilities, critical for high-quality and compliant clinical trials.

Efficient procurement and management of raw materials by contract manufacturers ensure a streamlined supply chain, allowing pharmaceutical companies to concentrate on core R&D efforts and accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies. This collaboration reduces time-to-market, enhances product quality, and ensures regulatory compliance, advancing healthcare outcomes and patient well-being.

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) further support this ecosystem by providing specialized R&D services, including clinical trials, regulatory consulting, and data management. By partnering with CROs, pharmaceutical companies can focus on core research while ensuring regulatory compliance, streamlining drug development, and accelerating the delivery of innovative therapies to patients worldwide, during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Dynamics:

According to recent data provided by GLOBOCAN, in 2022 estimated new number of cancer cases was 20 million, and the projection is estimated to increase to 32.6 million by 2045.

Additionally, according to the recent update provided by the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, approximately 537 million adults aged 20-79 were living with diabetes. This number was projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.

Furthermore, according to recent data provided by the British Heart Foundation, in 2021, around 620 million people globally were living with heart and circulatory diseases, equivalent to about 1 in 13 individuals. Each year, nearly 60 million new cases of these diseases are diagnosed worldwide, a figure almost matching the UK's population. Coronary (ischemic) heart disease remained the most prevalent, affecting an estimated 200 million people, including 110 million men and 80 million women.

Thus, as the prevalence of these chronic conditions rises, there is an escalating demand for innovative biologic therapies, which are often complex and require specialized manufacturing processes. Biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing production to contract manufacturers who possess the necessary expertise, advanced technologies, and regulatory compliance capabilities. This outsourcing allows biopharma companies to focus on research and development while ensuring high-quality, scalable, and efficient production of biologics. Consequently, the surge in chronic diseases is driving the growth of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing, enabling faster development and delivery of critical therapies to patients.

Additionally, the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is witnessing lucrative growth at present owing to the rise in the outsourcing volume to the contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) by the leading biopharma manufacturers as well as by the start-up companies. This is because the process of introducing a new biopharma drug into the market can be lengthy, requiring significant R&D, specialized manufacturing equipment, and the expertise to navigate regulatory concerns whereas working with a contract manufacturing organization (CMO) can help avoid some of these costly start-up expenses.

Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Key Players:

Some of the key market players operating in the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Lonza, Rentschler Biopharma SE, BINEX Co., Ltd., INCOG BioPharma Service, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc., Novartis AG, ProBioGen AG, TOYOBO CO., LTD., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., WuXi Biologics, AGC Biologics, ADMA Biologics, Inc., Baxter BioPharma Solutions (Baxter), iBio., Catalent, Inc., Cambrex Corporation, Pfizer Inc., and others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Report Introduction

1.1. Scope of the Study

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Assumption

2. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Executive Summary

2.1. Market at Glance

3. Competitive Landscape

4. Regulatory Analysis

4.1. The United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan

4.4. China

5. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Key Factors Analysis

5.1. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Drivers

5.1.1. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and other autoimmune disorders

5.1.2. Growing research and development investments for the development of various biologics and biosimilar

5.1.3. The rise in the volume of outsourcing by the key biopharma giants

5.1.4. The advantages associated with biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) in streamlining the drug development & manufacturing process across the globe.

5.2. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Restraints and Challenges

5.2.1. The stringent regulatory hurdle for CMOs in gaining product approval

5.2.2. Difficulty in managing the supply chain, balancing manufacturing capacity, and maintaining state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities with advanced technologies requires substantial capital investment

5.3. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Opportunities

5.3.1. Strategic business activities by CMOs for expanding their services in biopharmaceutical development & manufacturing

6. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2. Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3. Threat of New Entrants

6.4. Threat of Substitutes

6.5. Competitive Rivalry

7. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Assessment

7.1. By Products

7.1.1. Biologics

7.1.1.1. Monoclonal antibodies (MABs)

7.1.1.2. Proteins/Peptides

7.1.1.3. Vaccines

7.1.1.4. Others

7.1.2. Biosimilar

7.2. By Source

7.2.1. Mammalian

7.2.2. Non-Mammalian

7.3. By Geography

8. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Company and Product Profiles

8.1. Company Overview

8.2. Company Snapshot

8.3. Financial Overview

8.4. Product Listing

8.5. Entropy

