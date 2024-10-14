Zen42.Ai Joins Mobii Green Energy Group's New Zealand Green HI-City Project, Set To Launch Carbon Credit-Based Stablecoin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to building a "green energy-driven, AI-native decentralized infrastructure," the innovative Zen42.ai has officially joined Mobii Green Energy's New Zealand Green HI-City project. Led by Mobii Green Group and New Zealand's North Rakaia Power Company, the project aims to establish the world's first green hydrogen-powered data center, setting a new global standard for sustainable AI infrastructure.







The cooperation agreement was signed by Chairman Kenny Tseng and Founder Yali Li, witnessed by Selwyn Mayor Sam Broughton, along with representatives from Supermicro and Zen42.ai.

The Green HI-City project expects to raise $2 billion in investments and will integrate 850 MW of solar power, 300 MW of wind power, and green hydrogen production facilities to support a 150 MW AI data center powered entirely by green energy. With Google Cloud, Supermicro, and Tatung System Technologies Inc. (tsti) as major partners, Zen42.ai will leverage its expertise in decentralized AI infrastructure and green energy solutions to ensure that the project not only advances sustainability but also meets the global demand for computational power.







The project is strategically located near New Zealand's largest hydroelectric plant on the South Island, allowing for direct power grid connection and reducing infrastructure costs while shortening the permitting process.

Zen42.ai was co-founded by three pioneering figures: Josh Chen, founder and chairman of VNET Group; Kenny Tseng, founder of Mobii Green Energy Group; and Enoch Kang, a seasoned investment banker formerly with Morgan Stanley Asia. As an "Exponential Organization," Zen42.ai has set an ambitious Massive Transformative Purpose (MTP): to build a "green energy-driven, AI-native decentralized infrastructure." This vision goes beyond a simple mission statement, becoming a call to action that inspires individuals and organizations worldwide to join forces in pursuing net-zero emissions and renewable energy goals, aligned with commitment to environmental sustainability. Zen42.ai is supported by the Hyper-Connected AI Consortium, a non-governmental organization headquartered in Hong Kong and sponsored by global data center leader VNET Group. This backing solidifies role in leading sustainable AI-native infrastructure projects, reinforcing its importance within the Green HI-City initiative.







Partners conducted an on-site inspection of the project location to assess the implementation progress firsthand.

Zen42.ai envisions a future where AI infrastructure is democratized and universally accessible, fostering global participation through a decentralized ecosystem powered by renewable energy. This approach empowers individuals and organizations to contribute to a net-zero emissions future. Additionally, Zen42.ai employs blockchain technology to introduce innovative incentive models such as carbon credit tokens and green computing power tokens, creating a new digital carbon economy. This tokenized incentive mechanism unites stakeholders within the Zen42.ai network, propelling them toward the achievement of its Massive Transformative Purpose.







Under the guidance of the Minister, New Zealand MP Nancy Lu will continue to support the project's implementation, alongside invitations to Minister of Technology Judith Collins and Minister of Economic Development Melissa Lee to participate in the project.

Kenny Tseng, founder of Mobii Green Energy, stated, "Green computing power will generate significant carbon credits, making it the ideal foundation for developing stablecoins. mission aligns perfectly with Mobii Green Energy's commitment to sustainability, and in the future, we will seek to recruit more like-minded partners worldwide." The next phase will target regions including Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Middle East, expanding the Green HI-City project to 100 cities globally, laying a solid foundation for a sustainable, AI-driven future.

