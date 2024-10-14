Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 202.3 Million By 2031, Report By Coherentmi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is rapidly evolving with new opportunities and challenges on the horizon. Our recent report "MSA Market Outlook 2024-2031" analyses the key trends that are disrupting this industry. Burlingame, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Market is estimated to value at US$ 148.1 Million in the year 2024 , and is anticipated to reach a US$ 202.3 Million by 2031 , with growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during forecast period 2024-2031. The prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) is increasing worldwide which is a major market driver. As per recent studies, the prevalence of MSA is estimated to be around 4 to 5 cases per 100,000 people. The increasing aging population globally is considered to be one of the main reasons for the rising prevalence. Growing R&D activities to develop new treatment options for MSA is another key market driver. Currently, there is no cure for MSA and available treatment options only focus on managing symptoms. Many pharmaceutical and biotech companies are investing heavily in clinical trials to evaluate new drugs that can potentially slow down or stop the progression of the disease.

Market Dynamics: The growth of the MSA market is attributed to the increasing research and developmental activities to develop disease modifying therapies for MSA. For instance, in 2020, Neuraly raised $15 million in a Series A financing round to develop gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as MSA. Furthermore, launch of new drugs in the pipeline is also assisting the market growth. However, lack of approved therapies for MSA hinders the growth of the market.

Market Revenue in 2024: US$ 148.1 Million Estimated Value by 2031: US$ 202.3 Million Growth Rate: Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% Historical Data: 2019–2023 Forecast Period: 2024–2031 Segments Covered: By Subtype, By Diagnosis, By Treatment, By Distribution Channel, By Geography Geographies Covered: Global Major Players: Chelsea Therapeutics International, Ltd., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., AstraZeneca plc, Theravance Biopharma, Inc. and Among Others. Growth Drivers: Increasing Prevalence of Multiple System Atrophy, Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques Restraints & Challenges: Limited Treatment Options

Key Market Takeaways:



The multiple system atrophy market size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to the increasing prevalence of MSA across the globe.



On the basis of subtype, MSA-Parkinsonian segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its high prevalence rate.



On the basis of diagnosis, imaging-based diagnosis is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period.



On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high awareness regarding MSA and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Key players operating in the multiple system atrophy market include Chelsea Therapeutics International, Ltd., Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. These players are mainly focused on developing novel treatment options for MSA.



Market Trends:

Among disease type, Parkinsonism segment is expected to witness significant growth, owing to growing prevalence of Parkinsonism in MSA patients. According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, around 73% of MSA patients have parkinsonism symptoms. Growing initiatives by government and non-profit organizations to spread awareness regarding the disease is another key trend. For instance, in 2017, the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition launched an Initiative with the goal to increase MSA awareness among medical professionals and the general public.

Recent Developments:



In November 2023 Asklepios BioPharmaceutical has initiated the Phase 1 REGENERATE MSA-101 trial for AB-1005, a gene therapy targeting multiple system atrophy-parkinsonian type (MSA-P). The first patient has been randomized at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. AB-1005, using an adeno-associated viral vector to deliver glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor, is also being studied for mild to moderate Parkinson's disease, with its Phase 1b trial now completed. In October 2021, Teva and MODAG announced a strategic partnership for the global licensing and development of MODAG's anle138b and sery433. Anle138b targets alpha-synuclein oligomers and is being tested for neurodegenerative diseases like multiple system atrophy and Parkinson's disease.

Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) Market Segmentation:



By Subtype



MSA-Parkinsonian (MSA-P)

MSA-Cerebellar (MSA-C)

By Diagnosis



Clinical Diagnosis



Biomarker-Based Diagnosis

Imaging-Based Diagnosis

By Treatment



Pharmacological Therapies





Dopaminergic Drugs





Antidepressants



Antihypotensive Agents



Non-Pharmacological Therapies





Physical Therapy





Speech Therapy

Occupational Therapy

By Distribution Channel



Hospitals Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Multiple System Atrophy Market Opportunities:

By Subtype:

The MSA-Parkinsonian segment held the largest market share of around 55% in 2024. The increased prevalence of MSA-Parkinsonism subtype is contributing to the high market share of this segment.

By Diagnosis:

Imaging-Based Diagnosis segment is expected to witness fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the advancements in imaging modalities such as MRI and PET imaging which help in early and accurate diagnosis of MSA.

