Atrial Fibrillation Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Development Activities, Competitive Landscape

Milvexian: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Milvexian (BMS-986177) is an investigational, oral factor XIa (FXIa) inhibitor being studied for the prevention and treatment of major thrombotic conditions, including ischemic stroke, acute coronary syndrome, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and venous thromboembolism. It is administered through oral routes as a suspension, tablets, and capsules. Milvexian acts by targeting FXIa, a cofactor that plays a crucial role in the coagulation cascade. The Librexia program, which is the most comprehensive FXIa clinical development program to date, is evaluating milvexian in three parallel clinical trials (Librexia STROKE, Librexia ACS, and Librexia AF). Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

Etripamil: Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Etripamil is designed to be a rapid-response therapy for episodic cardiovascular conditions. The novel calcium channel blocker is self-administered via a nasal spray, which may shift the current treatment paradigm for many patients with PSVT from the emergency department to the at-home setting. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia and in Phase II clinical studies to treat atrial fibrillation.

AP31969: Acesion Pharma

AP31969 is a second-generation oral SK channel inhibitor being developed by Acesion Pharma for chronic oral maintenance treatment to prevent AF recurrence. The drug has demonstrated a low risk of proarrhythmia in pre-clinical studies, with no prolongations of the corrected QT interval in two in-vivo large animal models. AP31969 also has good oral pharmacokinetic properties and a low risk of causing drug-drug interactions. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

Omeicos Therapeutics

HUYABIO International

Acesion Pharma

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Anthos Therapeutic

Milestone Pharmaceuticals

ARCA biopharma Thryv Therapeutics

OMT-28

HBI-3000

AP31969

Milvexian

Abelacimab

Etripamil

Bucindolol LQT-1268

There are approx. 12+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Atrial Fibrillation. The companies which have their Atrial Fibrillation drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, Bristol-Myers Squibb.

