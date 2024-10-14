(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumatic Tourniquet (2024 Edition): Analysis by Type, Application, End-user and Region: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pneumatic Tourniquet market showcased growth at a CAGR of 5.88% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 373.91 Million in 2023, which is expected to reach USD 591.08 Million in 2030. The global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market is being driven by a combination of factors, including the rising number of surgeries, technological advancements, expanding healthcare infrastructure, regulatory standards, and increasing awareness among healthcare professionals.

The global Pneumatic Tourniquet Market is driven by several key factors, making it an essential part of the broader medical devices industry. One of the primary drivers is the increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide. Surgeries, particularly orthopedic procedures such as joint replacements and fracture repairs, often require the use of tourniquets to control blood flow and create a bloodless surgical field. The rise in chronic conditions like arthritis and the global aging population are contributing to a surge in these types of surgeries, thereby fueling demand for pneumatic tourniquet systems. Additionally, the growing prevalence of trauma cases, resulting from accidents and injuries, is another significant factor propelling the market. Trauma care frequently requires surgical intervention, where pneumatic tourniquets are employed to manage blood loss and stabilize the patient. The increasing incidence of trauma, particularly in regions with high accident rates, is thus a critical driver for the market.

The single-bladder pneumatic tourniquet has gained prominence due to its simplicity and effectiveness in managing blood flow during surgical procedures. Technological advancements have led to improvements in the design and functionality of single-bladder systems. Modern single-bladder tourniquets now feature advanced pressure regulation mechanisms, enabling precise control of pressure levels. Enhanced materials, such as high-strength, lightweight composites, have improved the durability and comfort of these devices, making them more adaptable to a variety of surgical scenarios. The integration of digital sensors and smart algorithms into single-bladder tourniquets has further refined their performance, allowing for real-time monitoring and adjustment of pressure, which reduces the risk of complications and enhances patient safety.

The application of pneumatic tourniquets in intravenous regional anesthesia (IVRA) has been revolutionized by technological advancements. IVRA requires precise and consistent control of tourniquet pressure to ensure effective anesthesia and minimize complications. Modern pneumatic tourniquets designed for IVRA now incorporate sophisticated pressure management systems that provide accurate, real-time adjustments. These systems are equipped with advanced sensors and feedback mechanisms that monitor and regulate pressure levels to prevent over-inflation or under-inflation, thereby optimizing anesthesia outcomes. Additionally, the integration of user-friendly interfaces and automated protocols has streamlined the setup and operation of pneumatic tourniquets, making them more accessible and easier to use for medical professionals.

Hospitals are increasingly adopting advanced pneumatic tourniquet systems due to their enhanced functionality and safety features. The integration of digital technologies, such as wireless communication and data logging, has facilitated seamless integration of tourniquet systems into hospital networks. This connectivity enables real-time data sharing and remote monitoring, which enhances the ability of healthcare providers to track and manage patient conditions during surgical procedures. Furthermore, the automation of tourniquet systems has reduced the reliance on manual adjustments, minimizing human error and improving procedural consistency. The advanced features of modern pneumatic tourniquets, such as automatic pressure calibration and error detection, align with the growing emphasis on patient safety and operational efficiency in hospitals.

Scope of the Report



The report analyses the Pneumatic Tourniquet Market by Value (USD Million).

The report analyses the Pneumatic Tourniquet Market by Epidemiology.

The report analyses the Pneumatic Tourniquet Market by Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) and 10 Countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea).

The report presents the analysis of Pneumatic Tourniquet Market for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimated year 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report analyses the Pneumatic Tourniquet Market by Type (Single-Bladder, Double-Bladder).

The report analyses the Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Application (Intravenous Regional Anesthesia, Orthopedic, Other Applications).

The report analyses the Pneumatic Tourniquet Market by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by type, by application, & by end user.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry has been analyzed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include:



Stryker Corporation



Zimmer Biomet



AneticAid



VBM Medizintechnik



Ulrich Medical



Shanghai Huifeng Medical



Hangzhou Zhengda Delfi Medical

