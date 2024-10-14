Pfsense Software Takes Home 35 Awards In The G2 Fall 2024 Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are honored to receive these awards and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!” - Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Netgate®, a leader in secure networking solutions, today announced that pfSense® software has received 35 awards in the G2 Fall 2024 report. G2 is a review where businesses can find and compare software solutions based on user reviews and ratings. pfSense software has been recognized across various business segments and performance areas, with Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business awards in categories such as Best Results, Best Relationship, Best Usability, and Most Implementable for both the Firewall Software and Business VPN groups.



“G2 awards are based on reviews by real users . These awards are important to Netgate because they represent how customers view our products,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.“We are honored to receive these awards and will continue providing high-performance and affordable firewall, VPN, and routing solutions. Thank you!”



Top pfSense Software Awards

#1 Small-Business Europe Regional Grid® Report for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Grid Report for Business VPN

#1 Grid® Report for Business VPN

#1 Implementation Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Implementation Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business EMEA Regional Grid Report for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#1 Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Usability Index for Firewall Software

#1 Small-Business Results Index for Business VPN

#1 EMEA Regional Grid Report for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Results Index for Firewall Software

#1 Europe Regional Grid Report for Business VPN

#1 Relationship Index for Business VPN

#1 Results Index for Firewall Software

#1 Momentum Grid Report for Business VPN

#1 Small-Business Grid Report for Firewall Software



Other Notable pfSense Software Awards

#2 Grid Report for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Grid Report for Firewall Software

#2 Enterprise Grid Report for Business VPN

#2 Implementation Index for Business VPN

#2 Small-Business Implementation Index for Business VPN

#2 Momentum Grid Report for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Results Index for Firewall Software

#2 Results Index for Business VPN

#2 Mid-Market Results Index for Business VPN

#2 Usability Index for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Usability Index for Firewall Software

#2 Small-Business Usability Index for Business VPN

#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#2 Enterprise Relationship Index for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Relationship Index for Business VPN

#2 Mid-Market Asia Regional Grid Report for Firewall Software

#2 Mid-Market Asia Pacific Regional Grid Report for Firewall Software

#2 EMEA Regional Grid Report for Firewall Software

#2 Europe Regional Grid Report for Firewall Software



To learn more about pfSense software, go to , contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100, or email ....



About pfSense Software

pfSense software is the world's leading firewall, router, and VPN solution for secure network edge and cloud networking. Millions of users worldwide trust pfSense to protect their networks. pfSense software was developed for many years by the open-source community led by Netgate. Netgate develops and distributes a commercial version of the software called pfSense Plus that is more robust and supportable than the community edition.



About Netgate

Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government, and educational institutions worldwide. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense products, which include pfSense Plus and pfSense Community Edition software - the world's leading open-source firewall, router, and VPN solution. Netgate's TNSR® software leverages the company's network security expertise and extends Netgate's product line into high-performance secure networking, capable of securely connecting data centers and businesses at hundreds of gigabits per second.



