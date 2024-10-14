New Albany LC Rheumatology Office Welcomes Dr. Charles Moore To Staff

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Charles Moore at LC Rheumatology in New Albany, IN
LCR New Albany Staff
Lake Cumberland Rheumatology in New Albany, IN
LC Rheumatology Care Centers for Auto-Immune and Rheumatologic Disorders
The Central Kentucky-founded rheumatology and infusion center is excited to offer Dr. Charles Moore's services to Southern Indiana residents.
NEW ALBANY, IN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When the New Albany, Indiana branch of Lake Cumberland Rheumatology opened, it was the first expansion of the rheumatology and auto-immune care company outside of Kentucky. It aimed to expand the treatment area and provide necessary medical services to those with rheumatologic conditions. With their success, they have welcomed a new rheumatologist, Dr. Charles Moore.
Dr. Moore brings several years of experience in different medical fields to LCR. He began his medical career attending medical school and completing his residency training at the University of Louisville. For several years, he served as a hospitalist in Evansville, IN before completing his subspecialty training in rheumatology at Vanderbilt University. Prior to joining LC Rheumatology, he was on staff in the rheumatology division at the University of Louisville and with Norton Healthcare.
ABOUT LC RHEUMATOLOGY
LC Rheumatology has been a leading rheumatologic and auto-immune disorder care company since 2009. Founded in central Kentucky, they have grown to have offices all over the state and in Indiana. You can now find an office in:
-- New Albany, IN
-- Bowling Green, KY
-- London, KY
-- Owensboro, KY
-- Somerset, KY
-- Lexington, KY
In addition to office visits, LC Rheumatology offers X-rays, cutting-edge infusion therapies, and has a research program to help identify new treatments for patients. LCR treats the following conditions:
-- Rheumatoid Arthritis
-- Psoriatic Arthritis
-- Ankylosing Spondylitis
-- Osteoarthritis
-- Lupus
-- Gout
-- Scleroderma
-- Vasculitis
-- Fibromyalgia
-- Osteoporosis
-- Sjӧrgen's Syndrome
-- Polymyositis
If you or someone you love suffers from a rheumatologic or auto-immune disorder, contact the most convenient LC Rheumatology office below for more information or to schedule an appointment .
CONTACT
New Albany
3897 Charlestown Road
New Albany, IN 47150
Phone Number: (502) 495-3665
Fax: (502) 874-5536
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 7:30am-3pm
Bowling Green
340 New Towne Dr
Bowling Green, KY 42103
Phone Number: (270) 257-4217
Fax: (270) 257-4040
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm
Owensboro
3400 New Hartford Road,
Owensboro, KY 42303
Phone Number: (270) 310-8015
Fax: (270) 310-8115
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday: 8am-4pm
London
1675 South Main St
London, KY 40741
Phone Number: (606) 266-8266
Fax: (606) 266-8300
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm | Friday: 8am-12pm
Somerset
26 Oxford Way
Somerset, KY 42503
Phone Number: (606) 802-2300
Fax: (606) 802-2400
Hours of Operation: Monday-Thursday: 8am-4pm | Friday: 8am-12pm
Lexington
101 Prosperous Place, Suite 350
Lexington, KY 40509
Phone Number: (859) 654-0160
Fax: (859) 712-9273
Hours of Operation: Monday-Friday 8am-4pm
Matt Rogers
Lake Cumberland Rheumatology & Infusion
+1 502-495-3665
