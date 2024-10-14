$40+ Billion Facial Injectables Market Outlook, 2037: Botulinum Toxin Type A Products, Particularly In The U.S., Will Generate The Most Revenue

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facial Injectables Outlook 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for facial injectables is poised to rise at a CAGR of 10.86% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. This growth of the market is set to be dominated by a growing geriatric population along with growing consciousness among people regarding beauty. Furthermore, the market is also projected to rise on account of the rising trend of minimally invasive surgeries and the surging advancement of facial injectables. The market is estimated to capture a revenue of about USD 40 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of more than USD 10 billion in the year 2024.

The global market for facial injectables is segmented into numerous segments including product, application, and end-user. By product, the market for facial injectables is further segmented into collagen, hyaluronic acid [HA], botulinum toxin type A, calcium hydroxylapatite [CaHA], and polymer fillers. Amongst these, the botulinum toxin type A segment is predicted to generate the largest market revenue of USD 20 billion by the end of 2037. This could be owing to its ability to prevent repetitive muscular spasms.

On the basis of region, the global facial injectables market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America market is projected to gather the highest market revenue of over USD 14 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to USD 3 billion in the year 2024. This growth of the market in this region is poised to be encouraged by growing spending on cosmetics.

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global facial injectables market that are included in the report are:



AbbVie Inc.

Medytox

Galderma

Sinclair Ltd.

Merz Pharma

SciVision Biotech Inc.

NovaCutis Inc.

Bioplus Co. Ltd.

Suneva Medical Ipsen Pharma

Key Topics Covered

1 An Outline of the Facial Injectables Market

2 Assumptions & Abbreviations

3 Research Methodology & Approach

4 Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers

5 Market Opportunities

6 Market Dynamics

7 Major Roadblocks

8 Government Regulation: How they would aid business?

9 Analysis on Ongoing Technological Advancements

10 Industry Risk Analysis

11 Industry Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis

12 SWOT Analysis on the Facial Injectables Market

13 Industry Growth Outlook

14 Regional Demand Analysis

15 Competitive Positioning: Key Players

16 Competitive Model : A Detailed Inside View for Investors

17 Global Facial Injectables Market Outlook

18 North America Facial Injectables Market Outlook

19 Europe Facial Injectables Market Outlook

20 Asia Pacific excluding Japan Facial Injectables Market Outlook

21 Japan Facial Injectables Market Outlook

22 Latin America Facial Injectables Market Outlook

23 Middle East & Africa Facial Injectables Market Outlook

