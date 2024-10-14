Leigh Syndrome Drug Pipeline Research Report 2024: Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Drugs, Pipeline Development Activities, Competitive Landscape

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Leigh Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This "Leigh Syndrome - Pipeline Insight, 2024" report provides comprehensive insights about 3+ companies and 3+ pipeline drugs in Leigh Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

The report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Leigh Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Leigh Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Leigh Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development.

In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Leigh Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.

Report Highlights

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Leigh Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Leigh Syndrome.

Leigh Syndrome Emerging Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Leigh Syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase III, II/III, II, I, preclinical and discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.

Leigh Syndrome Emerging Drugs

Vatiquinone: PTC Therapeutics

Vatiquinone (EPI-743) is an orally bioavailable small molecule being developed by the company for inherited mitochondrial diseases. EPI-743 is a member of the para-benzoquinone class of drugs. The mechanism of action of EPI-743 involves augmenting the synthesis of glutathione, optimizing metabolic control, enhancing the expression of genetic elements critical for cellular management of oxidative stress, and acting at the mitochondria to regulate electron transport. The drug is currently being evaluated under Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Leigh Syndrome.

Leigh Syndrome: Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Leigh Syndrome drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:

Major Players in Leigh Syndrome

There are approx. 3+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Leigh Syndrome. The companies which have their Leigh Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase III include, PTC Therapeutics.

Leigh Syndrome: Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Leigh Syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Leigh Syndrome drugs.

Key Questions



How many companies are developing Leigh Syndrome drugs?

How many Leigh Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Leigh Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Leigh Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Leigh Syndrome and their status? What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players



PTC Therapeutics CAMP Therapeutics

Key Products



Vatiquinone CMP-3013

Phases



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Route of Administration



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral

Intramuscular Molecule Type

Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule

Peptide Product Type

Leigh Syndrome Report Insights



Leigh Syndrome Pipeline Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Unmet Needs Impact of Drugs

Leigh Syndrome Report Assessment



Pipeline Product Profiles

Therapeutic Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Inactive drugs assessment Unmet Needs

