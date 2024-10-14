Egypt's $428 Million Regtech Market: Business And Investment Opportunities Databook (2024-2029) With Analysis And Projections On Market Demand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt RegTech Business and Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The RegTech in Egypt is expected to grow by 36.2% on annual basis to reach US$148.36 million in 2024. The market is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.6% during 2024-2029. The market will increase from US$108.91 million in 2023 to reach US$428.19 million by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of RegTech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of RegTech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics. Reasons to buy

Gain comprehensive Market Insights: Access detailed analyses of RegTech spending across various industries, including banking, healthcare, and retail. This understanding will enable you to allocate budgets effectively and prioritize investments based on market demand.

Product and Technology Breakdown: Explore various RegTech products, such as identity verification solutions, compliance management platforms, and fraud detection systems. Insights into the adoption of technologies like AI, blockchain, and RPA will inform your product development and integration strategies.

Industry-Specific Applications: Gain tailored insights on how different sectors implement RegTech solutions. By examining industry-specific needs, you can better align your offerings to meet regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency.

Market Share and Competitive Analysis: Understand the competitive landscape through in-depth market share analysis among RegTech companies. This information will assist in identifying potential partnerships and benchmarking your organization against key market players. Deployment Models and Compliance Focus: Review various deployment options, including on-premise, hybrid, and service models, to determine the best fit for your organization. Additionally, grasp the regulatory landscape to ensure compliance management strategies are both proactive and effective. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 177 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $148.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $428.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.6% Regions Covered Egypt

Key Topics Covered

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 RegTech Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Egypt Regulatory Compliance Spending Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

3 Egypt Regulatory Compliance Spending Market Size and Forecast by Industry, 2020-2029

3.1 Egypt Market Share Analysis by Industry, 2024

3.2 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Banking and Financial Services - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.3 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Insurance - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.4 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Healthcare - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.5 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Telecommunications - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.6 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Energy and Utilities - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.7 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Retail - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.8 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Transportation and Logistics - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.9 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Real Estate - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.10 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Government and Public Sector - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

3.11 Egypt Regulatory Compliance by Other Industries - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

4 Egypt RegTech Spending Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2020-2029

5 Egypt RegTech Spending by Type of Products

5.1 Egypt Market Share Analysis by Type of Products, 2024

5.2 Egypt RegTech by Identity Verification Solutions - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.3 Egypt RegTech by Compliance Management Platforms - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.4 Egypt RegTech by Automated Reporting Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.5 Egypt RegTech by Transaction Monitoring Systems - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.6 Egypt RegTech by Risk Assessment Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.7 Egypt RegTech by Fraud Detection Systems - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.8 Egypt RegTech by Data Protection Technologies - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.9 Egypt RegTech by Training and E-Learning Platforms - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.10 Egypt RegTech by Regulatory Intelligence Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.11 Egypt RegTech by Workflow Automation Solutions - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

5.12 Egypt RegTech by Other Products - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6 Egypt RegTech Spending Market Size and Forecast by Industry, 2020-2029

6.1 Egypt RegTech Market Share Analysis by Industry, 2024

6.2 Egypt RegTech by Banking and Financial Services - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.3 Egypt RegTech by Insurance - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.4 Egypt RegTech by Healthcare - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.5 Egypt RegTech by Telecommunications - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.6 Egypt RegTech by Energy and Utilities - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.7 Egypt RegTech by Retail - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.8 Egypt RegTech by Transportation and Logistics - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.9 Egypt RegTech by Real Estate - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.10 Egypt RegTech by Government and Public Sector - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

6.11 Egypt RegTech by Other Industries - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7 Egypt RegTech by Technology, 2020-2029

7.1 Egypt Market Share Analysis by Technology, 2024

7.2 Egypt RegTech by Artificial Intelligence (AI) - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.3 Egypt RegTech by Big Data Analytics - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.4 Egypt RegTech by Robotic Process Automation (RPA) - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.5 Egypt RegTech by Blockchain Technology - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.6 Egypt RegTech by Cloud Computing - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.7 Egypt RegTech by API Integrations and Biometric Authentication - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.8 Egypt RegTech by Data Encryption and Security Technologies - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.9 Egypt RegTech by Data Visualization Tools - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

7.10 Egypt RegTech by Other Technology - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

8 Egypt RegTech Banking and Financial Services by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.1 Egypt RegTech Banking and Financial Services by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.2 Egypt RegTech Insurance by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.3 Egypt RegTech Healthcare by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.4 Egypt RegTech Telecommunications by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.5 Egypt RegTech Energy and Utilities by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.6 Egypt RegTech Retail by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.7 Egypt RegTech Transportation and Logistics by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.8 Egypt RegTech Real Estate by Type of Products, 2020-2029

8.9 Egypt RegTech Government and Public Sector by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9 Egypt RegTech Technology by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.1 Egypt RegTech Artificial Intelligence (AI) by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.2 Egypt RegTech Big Data Analytics by Type of Products

9.3 Egypt RegTech Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.4 Egypt RegTech Blockchain Technology by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.5 Egypt RegTech Cloud Computing by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.6 Egypt RegTech API Integrations and Biometric Authentication by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.7 Egypt RegTech Data Encryption and Security Technologies by Type of Products, 2020-2029

9.8 Egypt RegTech Data Visualization Tools by Type of Products, 2020-2029

10 Egypt RegTech by Deployment, 2020-2029

10.1 Egypt Market Share Analysis by Deployment, 2024

10.2 Egypt RegTech Deployment by Service Model - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.3 Egypt RegTech Deployment by On-premise Model - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.4 Egypt RegTech Deployment by Hybrid Model - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11 Egypt RegTech by Product Offering, 2020-2029

11.1 Egypt Market Share Analysis by Product Offering, 2024

11.2 Egypt RegTech Product Offering by Service - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.3 Egypt RegTech Product Offering by Solution - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12 Egypt RegTech by Company Size, 2020-2029

12.1 Egypt Market Share Analysis by Company Size, 2024

12.2 Egypt RegTech Company Size by Small Company - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.3 Egypt RegTech Company Size by Medium Company - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.4 Egypt RegTech Company Size by Large Company - Spending Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13 Egypt Key Market Player of RegTech

13.1 Egypt Key Market Players of RegTech

