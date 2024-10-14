Self-Pub Author Turned Publishing CEO Is Expanding His Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Not many entrepreneurs have the tenacity to build a brand from nothing, but that's what Andy Symonds-CEO of hybrid publisher Ballast -accomplished not just once but now three times over. From the inception of Ballast Books to the founding of children's imprint Blue Balloon Books and the recent launch of Professional Guided Publishing (PGP), Symonds is dominating the publishing and redefining it with each groundbreaking venture.

After signing big-name authors like Mike“The Situation” Sorrentino and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher away from larger, traditional New York publishers, his independent publishing company is changing the way authors bring books to market and how readers consume their work.

Symonds fostered a love for the written word at an early age yet struggled to find a suitable publisher for his books. Driven and ready for more, Andy established Ballast in 2019 and Blue Balloon Books shortly thereafter to help authors in similar situations. This year, he delivers Professional Guided Publishing (PGP), a premier author services provider and go-to source for expert publishing consulting. His success growing one of the most well-respected publishing brands in the industry was part hard work, part passion, and part luck, according to Symonds.

“I originally got into publishing as a way to ensure my own books reached the masses. As I navigated that arduous process, I realized there was a better way to go about it. Until recently, book publishing had changed very little over the past hundred years. Now, like cell phones and Uber, Ballast Books is disrupting a legacy industry,” he says.

Hybrid publishing serves as a more accessible alternative to traditional publishing while leaving authors with complete editorial control, all rights to their work, and the majority of royalties. No one is more qualified to address this seismic shift than Mr. Symonds himself.

