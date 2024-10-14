Change The Conversation And Stella Prince Announce AB Hillsboro Village Residency In Nashville With Special Guests

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stella Prince kicks off her residency at Nashville's AB Hillsboro Village on Oct. 30, 2024.

Gen Z folk artist Stella Prince at AB Hillsboro Village. Photo by John Joseph (@iamjohnjo)

Gen Z Folk artist to perform at the intimate woman-owned Nashville venue.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Stella Prince announced her inaugural Nashville residency at AB Hillsboro Village beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 30th with an array of musical talent.Stella's Oct. 30th residency will include performances by Nashville-based Andrea Vasquez, Jaime Wyatt, Angie K, Fimone, and Maddie Lenhart.Stella's goal is to bring folk music to a new generation, sharing her sound as“Gen Z Folk.” Originally from Woodstock, NY and now established in Nashville, Stella is a singer/songwriter who brings a heartfelt authenticity to contemporary music. Stella made history as the youngest performer at Tin Pan South, AmericanaFest, and was the first solo artist to headline Bluegrass in La Roche in France this past July.“Change The Conversation is proud to continue our relationship with the amazingly talented Stella Prince,” said Leslie Fram, Co-Founder, Change the Conversation.“Stella will be performing and hosting a series of showcases to further our commitment to amplify female voices.”Stella expresses the intensity of emotion through her deeply evocative lyrics, beautifully crafted melodies, and angelic, haunting vocals. Her timeless music embraces aspects of Americana, Folk, and Country, encouraging a hugely devoted fanbase across the country.“AB Hillsboro Village is Nashville's only woman-owned music venue, and I am so excited to partner with Change the Conversation to embrace these talented female performers in our space,” said Marcie Allen, co-owner, AB Hillsboro Village.Following up on her September sold-out AmericanaFest showcases and panels, Stella is currently on tour performing at 17 music venues from Utah to Washington, D.C., including an opener for Ray Benson and Asleep at the Wheel at the Ellis Theater on Oct. 18th.In addition to the Oct. 30th residency kickoff, Stella has other shows planned with special guests on Dec. 10th and in January 2025 at AB Hillsboro Village. The 7 p.m. shows are free.Stella's full 2024 Fall tour schedule can be found at stellaprincemusic/tour. Listen to Stella's music at .ABOUT AB HILLSBORO VILLAGE:Located in the heart of Nashville in Hillsboro Village, AB (formerly the restaurant Anzie Blue) is a 4,000-square-foot live music and event venue co-owned by Marcie and Derek Van Mol, catering to locals and designed by Savage Interior Design. With a capacity of 250, AB is equipped to host a variety of events - from live music to comedy shows and beyond. Nashville's only woman-owned music venue, AB Hillsboro Village, has hosted more than 300 events - including Steve Earle, Joy Oladokun, Sam Palladio, and official AMERICANAFEST showcases - since opening its doors to music in March 2023.For more information about AB Hillsboro Village, visit AnzieBlue.ABOUT CHANGE THE CONVERSATION:Change the Conversation fights gender inequality in the music industry by providing support, education and a community for female country artists and executives. Its mission is to raise awareness and create change so that more female voices will be heard in country music. Our goal is to have more women played on radio stations, digital streaming platforms, signed to record and publishing deals and offered high-profile opportunities, such as more slots on tours and festivals and performing on TV and awards shows.For more information about Change the Conversation, visit ChangeTheConversation.For Stella Prince press or event inquiries, please email Cathy Lewandowski, CLEWED IN PUBLICITY, at ....

Derek Van Mol

AB Hillsboro Village

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.