Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Disaster-Preparedness Product (TGR-117)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective product for safely storing important items during a flood," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the HEIRLOOM FLOOD SACK. My design can be used to protect family heirlooms, collectibles, important photos, documents, and other items against damaging water."

The patent-pending invention provides a new disaster-preparedness accessory. In doing so, it would protect personal items and family heirlooms from flooding and water damage. As a result, it increases convenience, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, especially those in areas prone to flooding. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-117, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED