Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Disaster-Preparedness Product (TGR-117)
Date
10/14/2024 10:31:37 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a protective product for safely storing important items during a flood," said an inventor, from Cleveland, Ohio, "so I invented the HEIRLOOM FLOOD SACK. My design can be used to protect family heirlooms, collectibles, important photos, documents, and other items against damaging water."
The patent-pending invention provides a new disaster-preparedness accessory. In doing so, it would protect personal items and family heirlooms from flooding and water damage. As a result, it increases convenience, and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a compact and protective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, especially those in areas prone to flooding. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-TGR-117, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN14102024003732001241ID1108776841
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.