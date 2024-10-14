(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following on from an exceptional 2024 performance, OpenCorporates, the world's largest open database of entities, is excited to announce the appointment of Wojtek Kokoszka as its new Chief Executive Officer. Wojtek, a seasoned entrepreneur and co-founder of Zappi, the leading SaaS Consumer Insights platform, brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth businesses and innovation in data-driven industries, both in Europe and the US.

Wojtek joins OpenCorporates with the clear mission to scale the world's authoritative source of legal-entity data. At Zappi, Wojtek played a pivotal role in growing the company to $100 million in revenue. Under his leadership, Zappi transformed into an industry-leading platform that revolutionized how global consumer brands harness data to derive actionable insights. His track record of driving performance, fostering innovation, and executing strategic vision makes him ideally suited to lead OpenCorporates into its next phase of fast growth.

Chris Taggart, co-founder and outgoing CEO of OpenCorporates, will take on a strategic role as Founder focused on opening up new markets and opportunities. Chris will bring his exceptional domain knowledge and heritage to reinforce OpenCorporates' position as the world's most authoritative source of legal entity data. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in building the company from its inception, and he will continue to guide its mission to make company data open, transparent, and accessible to all.

Wojtek Kokoszka, Incoming CEO of OpenCorporates, commented:

"I'm thrilled to join

OpenCorporates at such an exciting time in its journey. OpenCorporates has established itself as the trusted authority in its space, and I look forward to driving us forward. We are going to deliver ever more quickly on our mission to provide certainty and clarity through our open, reliable, and transparent legal-entity data. I look forward to building on the very strong foundation created by Chris and the team, scaling our operations, and driving innovation to serve the ever-growing demand for high-quality, trustworthy data across public and private sector organisations."

Chris

Taggart, Founder of OpenCorporates, added:

"In Wojtek Kokoszka, we have found a leader who will take OpenCorporates to new heights. His expertise in scaling businesses and operational excellence makes him the ideal choice for this role. This also frees me to focus on our strategic vision and work alongside him to explore new markets and ensure OpenCorporates remains at the forefront of corporate transparency. Legal entities are at the heart of the modern world – and as we move into a world of digitalized commerce and AI-generated uncertainty, OpenCorporates will be there to provide the trusted foundational data the world needs."

About

OpenCorporates

OpenCorporates

is a certified B Corp , revolutionizing access to company data. It has built the world's largest open database of companies, and is trusted by regulators, financial institutions, investigative journalists, and businesses for its unparalleled breadth of data, covering over 200 million companies across 140+ jurisdictions, including the entirety of the USA. This leadership transition marks an important milestone as the company continues to scale, innovate, and drive positive change by promoting transparency in the corporate world.

