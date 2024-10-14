Mangoboost And Worldtech IT Join The Linux Foundation's Open Programmable Infrastructure Project

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OPI Project will be at OCP Global Summit on October 15-17 to showcase new demos

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCP Global Summit -

The Open Programmable Infrastructure (OPI) Project,

a community-driven initiative focused on creating a standards-based open ecosystem for next-generation architectures and frameworks based on Data Processing Units (DPUs) and Infrastructure Processing Units (IPUs) technology, today announces two new members. MangoBoos t and WorldTech IT join the project to collaborate with other members to advance open software and standards, as well as leverage frameworks and toolkits to enable the rapid adoption of DPU/IPUs.

"DPUs and IPUs are two major pillars of computing going forward that will define the next generation of data centers," said Venkat Pullela, Chief of Technology, Networking at Keysight Technologies and Chair of the OPI Project Governing Board. "With collaboration from integrators and end users, as well as operating system and ISV vendors, the OPI Project has the opportunity to change how infrastructure services can be deployed and managed. We are thrilled that MangoBoost and WorldTech IT have joined our mission to standardize the future of data centers with improved efficiency, scalability, and security."

Launched in June 2021 under the Linux Foundation , OPI Project Premier members include Arm, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Keysight Technologies, Marvell, NVIDIA and Red Hat and general members include Dream Big Semiconductor, Fujitsu and HPE. These member companies work together to create an ecosystem of blueprints and standards to ensure that compliant DPU/IPUs work with any server.

Founded in 2022, MangoBoost is a provider of advanced system solutions maximizing AI data center efficiency. Central to the wide array of solutions, the MangoBoost DPU enables cost-efficient, standards-based AI infrastructure by providing full compatibility with all commodity GPUs, accelerators and storage products, effective utilization of legacy infrastructure and an easy-to-use network system.

"MangoBoost is extremely thrilled to join the OPI Project," said Jangwoo Kim, CEO of MangoBoost. "It is a testament to our commitment to contributing to a standards-based open ecosystem for DPUs and IPUs. The industry-wide momentum for a unified, standards-based approach is undeniable, and DPUs and IPUs are at the center of enabling such an approach at the systems level. MangoBoost is fully ready to play a key role in shaping the future of this critical technology."

WorldTech IT is a leading F5 professional & managed services company. As an F5 Platinum Partner and F5 GUARDIAN Professional Services Partner, it specializes in providing, designing, & supporting solutions around F5 Networks BIG-IP technology. From application delivery & load balancing to advanced application security & access, WorldTech IT has a proven and F5-certified team of experts ready to ensure F5, NGINX, and Shape projects are a success from start to finish.

"WorldTech IT believes that IPU/DPU technology is the next step in offloading complex networking, security, and storage functions in dedicated hardware to enable more innovation and technology advancements at scale," Josh Brooks, Principal Solutions Architect at WorldTech IT. "By collaborating early in the OPI Project, we aim to drive customer adoption of these technologies, aligning solutions with customer needs and preparing to support their business objectives in the AI Era."

2024 OCP Global

Summit

OPI Project will be on-site at the OCP Global Summit , where thought leaders in open IT ecosystem development come together, on October 15-17 in San Jose, California.



The agenda

includes a presentation by Paul Pindell, Principal Architect at F5 and chair of the OPI Project Outreach Working Group , and Derek Miller, Senior Principal Security Architect at Arm and OPI community member. The presentation titled, "Beyond CPUs and GPUs: Extending Confidential Computing to DPUs for Enhanced AI Security," will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 12:50 - 1:10 pm. Check out the complete schedule here .

Additionally, OPI Project will be on display in the Arm booth (B12) with several demos which detail the progress being made toward a standardized operational framework across DPU/IPUs. Stop by the booth to ask questions and learn more about the project.



Several other OPI Project leaders will be on-site at the event to discuss and showcase OPI in their booths including Intel, Dell Technologies, Keysight and Marvell.

To learn more or to register for the event, click here .

To learn more about the Open Programmable Infrastructure Project, visit .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node, ONAP, OpenChain, OpenSSF, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, Zephyr, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact:

Maemalynn Meanor

Director of PR and Communications

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE Open Programmable Infrastructure Project

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED