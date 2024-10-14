(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

DISTRICT OF MASSACHUSETTS

CITY OF MIAMI FIRE FIGHTERS' AND

OFFICERS' RETIREMENT TRUST, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly

v.

CERENCE INC., SANJAY DHAWAN, and MARK J. GALLENBERGER,



















Case No. 1:22-cv-10321-ADB

Hon. Allison D. Burroughs



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I)

PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING;

AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons and entities who

purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Cerence Inc. ("Cerence") during the period from November 16, 2020 through February 4, 2022, inclusive, and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"): 1

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts (the "Court"), that the above-captioned litigation (the "Litigation") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Lead Plaintiff has reached a proposed settlement of the Litigation for $30,000,000 in cash (the "Settlement") on behalf of the Settlement Class, that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Litigation.



A hearing will be held on December 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, before the Honorable Allison D. Burroughs either in person at the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts in Courtroom 17 of the John Joseph Moakley U.S. Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Suite 2300, Boston, MA 02210, or by telephone or videoconference (in the discretion of the Court) for the following purposes: (a) to determine whether the proposed Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (b) to determine whether a Judgment substantially in the form attached as Exhibit B to the Stipulation should be entered dismissing the Litigation with prejudice against Defendants; (c) to determine whether the Settlement Class should be certified for purposes of the Settlement; (d) to determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation for the proceeds of the Settlement is fair and reasonable and should be approved; (e) to determine whether the motion by Lead Counsel for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses should be approved; and (f) to consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Litigation and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund . If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at

Cerence Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173038, Milwaukee, WI 53217, 1-877-411-4801. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator,





If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online, no later than January 30, 2025 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in connection with the Settlement.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than November 25, 2024 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Litigation and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.



Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than November 25, 2024 , in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Cerence, the other Defendants, or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER &

GROSSMANN LLP John Rizio-Hamilton, Esq. 1251 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor New York, NY 10020 1-800-380-8496 [email protected]

SAXENA WHITE P.A. Joshua H. Saltzman, Esq. 10 Bank Street, Suite 882 White Plains, NY 10606 (914) 437-8551 [email protected]



Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Cerence Securities Litigation

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173038

Milwaukee, WI 53217

1-877-411-4801





By Order of the Court

1 Certain persons and entities are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition, as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III)

Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses

(the "Notice").

