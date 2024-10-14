Axiado's AI-Driven Dynamic Thermal Management Solution Cuts Cooling Costs In Half And Boosts Security In AI Data Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AI-Driven DTM Solution Helps Data Centers Slash Cooling Costs by 50%, Saving More than $7 Million Annually in Operating Costs While Reducing CO2 Emissions by 11%

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 OCP Global Summit

– Axiado Corporation , a leading AI-driven, hardware-anchored security solutions company, today announced its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution, powered by Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU), which is transforming the efficiency of AI data centers. The DTM solution, a practical implementation of Axiado's TCU, enables AI-driven data centers to reduce energy consumption by dynamically adjusting cooling based on real-time server workloads. This innovative thermal management solution optimizes cooling, providing substantial cost savings by enhancing performance per watt and contributing to more sustainable, efficient operations as AI data centers pursue carbon-net zero emissions goals.

As data centers become the backbone of AI workloads, they face immense energy demands, particularly in managing thermal output. Cooling systems can account for up to 38% of a data center's total energy consumption. Traditional systems struggle to adjust cooling needs efficiently, leading to higher costs and energy waste. Axiado's AI-driven DTM solution solves this challenge by using predictive modeling and real-time performance data to manage server cooling proactively.

"As AI data centers continue to grow in scale and complexity, the need for integrated security and energy efficiency is more critical than ever," said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. "Our Dynamic Thermal Management solution, powered by the TCU, not only accelerates cooling efficiency but also strengthens the security foundation of data centers. By combining AI-driven thermal management with hardware-anchored cybersecurity, we are shaping the future of AI infrastructures-making them more secure, sustainable, and cost-effective at every level."

Axiado's DTM solution provides a powerful, real-life customer use case demonstrating the advanced capabilities of its TCU technology. The TCU provides the foundation for the DTM solution by embedding AI-driven control at the hardware level. This integration enables precise management of cooling systems, ensuring optimal energy use in real-time based on fluctuating server demands. This approach results in up to a 50% reduction in cooling energy consumption, saving AI data centers millions of dollars annually. For example, in a data center with 100,000 servers, savings can exceed $7 million each year, delivering up to an 11% reduction in CO2 emissions, equivalent to the carbon absorption of more than 834,000 trees.

The DTM solution is well-suited for AI data centers, where fluctuating workloads and high computing power generate significant heat. Axiado's TCU enables real-time predictive AI modeling, adjusting cooling needs dynamically based on server performance data. This ensures efficient cooling for AI workloads, reducing energy waste while improving overall performance per watt, and cost-efficiency in AI-driven infrastructures.

Key Features and Benefits of Axiado's Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) Solution:



AI-Driven Cooling Optimization : Uses predictive AI modeling to dynamically adjust cooling systems based on real-time server workload data, ensuring optimal energy use.

Energy Savings : Delivers up to a 50% reduction in cooling energy consumption, saving millions in annual operational costs.

Environmental Impact : Reduces CO2 emissions by up to 11%, contributing to carbon-neutral data center goals.

Proactive Cooling Management : Anticipates server cooling needs in real-time, reducing the need for reactive cooling and improving energy efficiency.

Scalable Solution : Suitable for large-scale AI data centers with diverse and elastic workloads, improving overall data center performance.

Seamless Integration with TCU : Powered by Axiado's TCU, combining AI-driven platform security with efficient thermal management. Tested Across Leading Platforms : Successfully implemented and tested on NVIDIA's MGX platform, Intel's Granite Rapids, and AMD's Genoa server systems.

For more detailed insights into Axiado's TCU-powered solutions and the transformative impact of the Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution on data center energy efficiency and operating costs, please download the full whitepaper . Watch the video now.

Availability

Axiado's AX3000 and AX2000 TCUs as well as OCP DC-SCM 2.0 Compliant Axiado SCM3002 and Axiado SCM3003 with DTM capability are available now for purchase. Please contact Axiado for samples and pricing.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is an AI-driven Platform Security Solutions company focused on protecting cloud data centers, 5G networks, and critical infrastructure against ransomware, supply chain, side-channel, and other cyberattacks. Axiado's Trusted Control/Compute Unit (TCU) delivers real-time, pre-emptive threat detection and platform security, while its Dynamic Thermal Management (DTM) solution reduces energy consumption and operational costs in data centers, advancing the goal of carbon-net zero emissions. For more information, visit axiado or follow us on LinkedIn .

