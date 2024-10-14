Gimmal Launches The First-Of-Its-Kind RIOT Data Assessment Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High value, Inaccessible data can become discoverable and then Readable in Preserve365

Gimmal , the market's only end-to-end information governance platform, in partnership with Preservica , the leader in Active Digital Preservation archiving, is excited to launch a new RIOT (Redundant, Inaccessible, Obsolete, and Trivial) Data Assessment to help organizations unlock the value of and eliminate the hidden risk from unreadable files and inaccessible data formats.

"eDiscovery fire drills in organizations large and small are like an annual checkup that finds the ROT data bloat associated with poor information governance lifecycle practices," says Greg Buckles of eDiscovery Journal. "While ROT data balloons legal and compliance budgets, hidden 'inaccessible' pockets of information create risk of public sanctions or fines."

"In this context, RIOT data no longer becomes just a data clean-up issue, but mission critical as organizations cannot protect and govern information they cannot access or read," says Mike Quinn, CEO at

Preservica.

"Inaccessible data files are information that cannot be accurately read or retrieved because of old and redundant file formats, essentially causing confusion and disruption in the information governance lifecycle. This poses huge, unknown regulatory risks, especially if these inaccessible data files are vital records necessary for long-term compliance requirements and preservation."

Gimmal and Preservica have collaborated to identify this growing problem and shed light on the newly-added inaccessible data element – developing ROT data into the more all-encompassing RIOT data term for today's complex landscape.

With this new RIOT Data Assessment, enterprises and government agencies can now:



Strategically assess and locate inaccessible data file formats in their unusable file types

Immediately read what were high-value, inaccessible files with Preserve365 , Preservica's leading digital preservation solution embedded in SharePoint

Reduce risk and make better decisions for migration, retention, and preservation purposes Defensibly dispose of RIOT data to prioritize and facilitate proper information governance and maintain high-quality data

"Technology is changing rapidly, especially with Generative AI which feeds off of high-quality data for high-quality outcomes. Public and private organizations are looking for solution partners to not just keep up in the short term, but to help them strategically navigate the evolving landscape for the long-term. Our RIOT Data Assessment solution is a critical component of that evolution as we work with customers and prospects to modernize their records and information governance initiatives," says Craig Carpenter, CEO of Gimmal.

Gimmal and Preservica are sponsoring this year's ARMA InfoCon's annual conference held in Houston, TX from October 14-16. Organizations interested in the RIOT Data Assessment should engage with the Gimmal team to schedule a discovery call .

About Gimmal

Gimmal is information governance, simplified. As the market's only end-to-end information governance software platform, Gimmal helps enterprises and government agencies tackle their most complex, mission-critical information governance challenges at scale across the full information lifecycle. From information classification to migration, and data discovery to remediation, learn more at

About

Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information.

Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital PreservationTM archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. The UK National Archives, Texas State Library and Archives, MoMA, Yale and HSBC are some of the leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit

