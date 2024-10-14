SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Spire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $75,000 In Spire To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $75,000 in Spire between

March 6, 2024 and August 14, 2024 and would like to discuss your rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330

(Ext. 1310) .

[You may also click here for additional information]

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spire Global, Inc. ("Spire" or the "Company") (NYSE: SPIR ) and reminds investors of the October 21, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

Continue Reading

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were embedded leases of identifiable assets and pre-space mission activities for certain Space Services contracts; (2) that Spire Global lacked effective internal controls regarding revenue recognition for these contracts; (3) that, as a result, the Company overstated revenue for certain Space Services contracts; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 14, 2024, after the market closed, the Company announced it would be unable to timely file its second quarter 2024 financial report as the Company was "reviewing its accounting practices and procedures with respect to revenue recognition" regarding certain Space Services contracts and "related internal control matters." The Company disclosed the "type of Contracts that the Company has identified for re-evaluation resulted in recognized revenue of $10 to $15 million on an annual basis" and "additional financial measures such as gross profit could also be impacted."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.41 or 33.56%, to close at $6.75 per share on August 15, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.



Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Spire's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Spire class action, go to /SPIR or call

Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330

(Ext. 1310) .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , on X , or on Facebook .

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP ( ). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED