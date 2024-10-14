Commvault Joins The Pax8 Marketplace To Bring Enterprise Data Protection To Smbs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8 , the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced that Commvault, a leader in resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, has joined the Pax8 Marketplace. Commvault Cloud is the solution that unifies all the company's SaaS and software offerings on one built to meet the demands of the hybrid organization at the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). Commvault Cloud combines cloud-based data security with rapid, enterprise-scale recovery and the industry's most advanced AI to secure data anywhere it lives.



“The addition of Commvault underscores our continued commitment to bring enterprise-level solutions to our managed service providers to deliver to their small to midsized business customers,” said Ryan Burton, Vice President of Marketplace Vendor Strategy at Pax8.“In addition to being the only vendor partner in Pax8's Marketplace to backup Salesforce, Commvault Cloud can protect the broadest set of cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments and applications, including Microsoft Dynamics and Microsoft Entra ID, which will provide the flexibility and configurability that our partners want in a data protection solution.”

Commvault Cloud unifies data protection and management in one single solution for a comprehensive set of workloads. The benefit to SMB customers includes having complete control over where their data is stored, with the option to select a country that maps back to a Microsoft Azure or Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) region that allows for in-country data residency. In addition, Commvault offers unparalleled flexibility, allowing customers to choose which data resides in primary or secondary storage tiers, optimizing cost and performance.

“MSPs are a critical component of Commvault's channel-first strategy and a key pillar for our future business. Today, we are excited for this new partnership to have Pax8 join our growing partner ecosystem and to be listed in the Pax Marketplace,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault.“Through this partnership, Pax8's growing global MSP community will now have access to the Commvault Cloud Platform, arming them with an industry-leading suite of solutions that will enhance their customers' cyber resilience.”

Commvault's commitment to innovation and flexibility helps ensure that MSPs can deliver top-tier data protection services to small businesses, empowering them with the same level of security and control as large enterprises – all while reducing risk, minimizing downtime, and managing costs.

Commvault is a Diamond sponsor and exhibitor at Pax8's partner event, Beyond Berlin, October 13-15 at the InterContinental Berlin.

