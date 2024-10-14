Logicgate Earns 2024 Top Workplaces For Remote Work Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We trust and empower our teams to do their best work fully-remote, hybrid or in our HQ; offering flexibility and choice to what works best for them.” - Caroline Werner, LogicGate's Chief People Officer

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LogicGate , the holistic GRC experts delivering leading GRC solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders, proudly announces the company is a recipient of the 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work award, featured by Monster , a global leader in connecting people and jobs. Energage , a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, determines the awards through an employee survey.

The 2024 Top Workplaces for Remote Work award celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees cultivating exceptional remote working environments. LogicGate earned the award based on employee feedback. Results of a confidential employee engagement survey were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

“We are proud to be acknowledged by our own employees for our continued commitment to cultivating and investing in an outcomes-first culture. We trust and empower our teams to do their best work fully-remote, hybrid or in our HQ; offering flexibility and choice to what works best for them,” said Caroline Werner, LogicGate's Chief People Officer.“We remain committed to building a culture where our people feel connected to the company and each other, supported in their career journeys, and are proud to come to work...whether that's in our Chicago headquarters, from their homes or something in between.”

The Top Workplaces employer recognition program has a 17-year history of researching, surveying, and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 65 regional markets.

“Top Workplaces awards are a powerful tool for companies to attract exceptional talent,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“They showcase distinctive culture strengths and communicate a clear message to potential recruits: This is a place where you can thrive and excel.”

“These awards underscore the importance of listening to employees about where and when they can be their most productive and happiest selves,” shares Monster CEO Scott Gutz.“We know that this flexibility is essential to helping both employers and candidates find the right fit.”

To view the full list of award recipients, please visit Monster's official announcement.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes, LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about our solutions by visiting and/or join us on LinkedIn.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.

